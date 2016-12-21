Search
    Area wrestling: Knights flex muscle against Border West

    By Eric Morken on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:13 p.m.

    The West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville wrestling team continues to pile up wins as the Knights beat Border West 52-21 on Tuesday night.

    Kaleb Getz got a pin in 56 seconds at 120 pounds, and Drake Swanson added another in 2:38 at 126 pounds. That was after two forfeit wins from Jordan Lohse and Kade Olson as the Knights took a commanding lead right off the bat.

    Jake Nohre (dec. 8-2), Tyler Onstad (Inj), Alex Butcher (dec. 3-2), John Barber (MD, 13-2), Levi Larkin (fall, 1:00) and Zach Mattson (forfeit) all added wins for the Knights to help them run away with the win.

    WCA-A-B-E 52, BORDER WEST 21

    106 - Lohre won by forfeit; 113 - Olson won by forfeit; 120 - Getz def. Jacob Adelman by fall, 0:56; 126 - Swanson def. Dakota Andrews by fall, 2:38; 132 - Nohre def. Dylan Menge, 8-2; 138 - Jacob Sanasack (BW) def. Chris Onstad by fall, 0:16; 145 - James Conroy (BW) def. Colton Lindquist by fall, 2:49; 152 - Jacob Hasbargen (BW) def. Connor Nadgwick by fall, 0:59; 160 - T. Onstad won by injury default over Jason Martinez; 170 - Butcher def. Issac Deal, 3-2; 182 - Barber def. Lance Nelson by major decision, 13-2; 195 - Larkin def. Nathan Hormann by fall, 1:00; 220 - John Hasbargen (BW) def. Devin Stone, 6-4; 285 - Mattson won by forfeit

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
