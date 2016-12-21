Area wrestling: Knights flex muscle against Border West

Kaleb Getz got a pin in 56 seconds at 120 pounds, and Drake Swanson added another in 2:38 at 126 pounds. That was after two forfeit wins from Jordan Lohse and Kade Olson as the Knights took a commanding lead right off the bat.

Jake Nohre (dec. 8-2), Tyler Onstad (Inj), Alex Butcher (dec. 3-2), John Barber (MD, 13-2), Levi Larkin (fall, 1:00) and Zach Mattson (forfeit) all added wins for the Knights to help them run away with the win.

WCA-A-B-E 52, BORDER WEST 21

106 - Lohre won by forfeit; 113 - Olson won by forfeit; 120 - Getz def. Jacob Adelman by fall, 0:56; 126 - Swanson def. Dakota Andrews by fall, 2:38; 132 - Nohre def. Dylan Menge, 8-2; 138 - Jacob Sanasack (BW) def. Chris Onstad by fall, 0:16; 145 - James Conroy (BW) def. Colton Lindquist by fall, 2:49; 152 - Jacob Hasbargen (BW) def. Connor Nadgwick by fall, 0:59; 160 - T. Onstad won by injury default over Jason Martinez; 170 - Butcher def. Issac Deal, 3-2; 182 - Barber def. Lance Nelson by major decision, 13-2; 195 - Larkin def. Nathan Hormann by fall, 1:00; 220 - John Hasbargen (BW) def. Devin Stone, 6-4; 285 - Mattson won by forfeit