Boys basketball: Battlers pull away from Knights

The Knights (1-3) cut their deficit back to seven three times in the second half before Battle Lake closed on a 22-6 run to win a 61-38 Section 6A matchup. It was the first game for the Knights since Dec. 9, with the team also still without leading scorer and rebounder Logan Paulson, who is out with an illness.

"Battle Lake played very well tonight," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "Their kids finished well in the lane, and they knocked down free throws all night. They were also very active on the boards."

Battle Lake won the rebounding battle 35-21 and shot 24-of-50 from the field. The Knights countered by shooting 32 percent (15-of-46).

Eric VanErp led the Battlers (3-2) with 26 points, while Bennet Cameron added 11. Aaron Wiese was the only WCA player in double figures with 16.

"Moving forward we need to continue to improve on several little things that are close, and we need to get everyone healthy," Hunter said.

BATTLE LAKE 28 33 - 61

WCA 19 19 - 38

TOTALS - WCA - FG - 15-46; FT - 4-9; Rebounds - 21; Battle Lake - FG - 24-50; FT - 14-16; Rebounds - 35

WCA - Wiese - 16 points, 6 rebounds; Jack Nelson - 6 points, 6 rebounds; Dawson Staples - 5 points; Brady Sabolik - 3 points, 5 assists, 3 steals; Jake Combs - 2 points; Logan Nadgwick - 2 points; Caden Fernholz - 2 points; Ross Anderson - 2 points, 5 assists

BATTLE LAKE SCORING - E. VanErp - 26; Cameron - 11; Jared Scholten - 9; Nick VanErp - 7; Colton Kirschbaum - 4; Isaiah Dorn - 2; Adam Young - 2