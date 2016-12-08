The game was tied 54 apiece before the Comets' Sean McGuire connected on the game winner with 1.6 seconds left. The Knights led 25-22 at the half, but McGuire scored 11 points and Kyler Newman scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the final 18 minutes to lead the comeback.

"This was a well-played game by both teams," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "There were numerous lead changes throughout the game as both teams responded with big buckets time after time. Both teams played in-your-face defense and worked extremely hard. We can't ask anymore out of our guys. I am proud of how we defended, and I am proud how we executed on offense. We played well enough to win. Our achilles heal was going 10-26 from the free throw line."

That proved to be the difference in the game. The Knights (0-2) shot 49 percent from the field (19-of-39), compared to 34 percent for Hillcrest (19-of-56). Both teams rebounded well with the Comets holding a slim 33-32 advantage.

Logan Paulson led the Knights with 14 points and four rebounds. Aaron Wiese had 11 points and a team-leading seven rebounds, while Brady Sabolik had 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals for WCA.

"It is tough losing both of our first two games on buzzer beaters, but resiliency is one of those lessons you learn playing sports," Hunter said. "I believe our kids are resilient and will come out and continue to compete."

WCA 25 29 - 54

HILLCREST 22 34 - 56

TOTALS - WCA - FG - 19-39; FT - 10-26; Rebounds - 32; Three-point FG - 6-18; Hillcrest - FG - 19-56; FT - 11-15; Rebounds - 33; Three-point field goals - 7-25

WCA - Paulson - 14 points, 4 rebounds; Wiese - 11 points, 7 rebounds; Sabolik - 10 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Jake Combs - 9 points, 4 rebounds; Ross Anderson - 6 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists; Alex Endreson - 3 points; Caden Fernholz - 1 point

HILLCREST SCORING - Kyler Newman 26, Sean McGuire 11, Daniel Preston 8, Reggie Undseth 5, Sam Isaac 3, Colin Erickson 2, Tommy Thompson 1