This time, the Panthers came out on top decisively, securing a 51-27 win over the Knights on Tuesday at West Central Area High School.

“I felt very confident,” Parkers Prairie head coach John Noga said. “I think the girls did also coming into this game. We’ve got some experience coming back with also some good youth. We knew if we played up to our capabilities, we had a good chance of winning.”

The game worked its way to an 11-11 tie in the opening minutes of the game, but then Parkers Prairie took over and dominated the rest of the play.

“It’s tough when you open up a game 11-9 and you’re playing all right, and then we got into our own heads and we kind of just panicked,” Knights head coach Eric Schoenbauer said. “We lost control of ourselves.”

The first half ended with Parkers Prairie on top 33-13, and it didn’t slow down much the rest of the way.

Junior Guard Megan Benzinger led the Panthers with 23 points, going 9-for-18 from the field and sinking three from beyond the arc. Her teammate Megan Dreger, also a junior, tallied seven points and nine rebounds. The Benzinger-Dreger duo was also relentless on the press, each snagging eight steals on the game.

“I thought we did well, considering it was the first game,” Benzinger said. “We pushed hard the whole game and didn’t really let up on them.”

On the WCA side, sophomore forward Ella Van Kempen put up 10 points, while Brianna Kreft added seven points and seven rebounds.

Going into the season, Schoenbauer said the team’s biggest weakness was a lack of identity. After Tuesday’s game, they’re still looking.

“We’re searching,” he said. “We’re going to find one at some point. There were good things that happened individually, but as a collective whole, we just didn’t have enough.”

Part of the reason for the WCA struggles early this season is due to the loss of Demara Bumgardner, who tore her ACL in volleyball and is out for the basketball season.

While setbacks have caused adversity in the Knights’ locker room, Schoenbauer gave credit to the talented Panthers.

“They are a solid team, I won’t lie,” he said. “In their conference, they’re one of the favorites. We knew that coming in. They played well, they hit shots. We just could not match their offensive aggression.”

Parkers Prairie hopes to bring that offensive aggression into Thursday, when it hosts Bertha-Hewitt for the Panthers’ home opener.

“It’s going to be one of those types of games where if we come out and execute well, play with the type of intensity we did tonight, it’s a team that I feel we should be able to beat,” said Noga.

The Knights head to Benson for a Friday-Saturday tournament. Their first matchup is 6 p.m. Friday against MACCRAY. Schoenbauer said his goal for the rest of the week is to significantly sharpen up communication on defense, as well as improve the “little things” on offense.

Parkers Prairie33 18 - 51

West Central Area13 14 - 27

PARKERS PRAIRIE - Benzinger - 23 points, 5 rebounds, 8 steals; Dreger - 7 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 8 steals; Martinson - 6 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Alberts - 5 points, 1 rebound; Ha. Moske - 4 points; Burquest - 3 points 3, rebounds; Schwartz - 3 points, 9 rebounds, Hi. Moske - 2 rebounds, 1 steal

WCA - Van Kempen - 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, two steals, four blocks; Kreft - 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Drechsel - 4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Merrick - 3 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Schleicher - 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; M. Sanstead - 1 point, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals