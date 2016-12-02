Knights aim to replace talented graduates

The Knights finished 16-10 last year, snagging third in the Prairie Conference and losing to Battle Lake in the 6A south sub-section semifinals.

Expected contributors on this season's squad are seniors Jake Combs and Aaron Weise and juniors Brady Sabolik, Logan Paulson and Ross Anderson. They'll try to fill the shoes of last year graduates such as Ben Anderson, who was all-conference, and Rylee Peterson, who received an honorable mention for all-conference. Point guard Isaiah Westby will also have to be replaced after his father took the superintendent job at Sauk Centre this past year. Westby will be playing for the Mainstreeters this season.

The Knights will rely on hustle and unselfishness to be successful, according to Hunter.

"We will be outsized at several positions by most of our competition this year," he said. "So it will be a key to be very efficient in what we do both offensively and defensively."

WCA made the move to the Pheasant Conference this season. The tough teams in the conference will be Hillcrest, Hancock, Ortonville and Brandon-Evansville, said Hunter.

If the goal is to make it to the section finals, WCA's biggest obstacles are the teams from Battle Lake and Hancock.

"Battle Lake has been the top team for a number of years and that shouldn't change this year, as they still have a lot of talent," Hunter said, adding Hancock has the talent of probably the best player in the section, Noah Kannegiesser, at its disposal.

The Knights open their season at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road against Lac qui Parle Valley.

West Central Area Boys Basketball

SENIORS - Jake combs, Aaron Weise, Alex Endreson, Caden Fernholz, Jack Nelson

JUNIORS - Brady Sabolik, Logan Paulson, Ross Anderson, Nathan Kaye, Logan Nadgwick, Dawson Staples, Colton Wutzke

COACHES - Kraig Hunter, Brian Kjesbo, John Nelson

Schedule

Dec. 2 at LQPV, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 vs. Hillcrest Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 at Henning, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Morris Area, 1 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Battle Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28-29 Pelican Rapids Tournament

Jan. 3 at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 vs. CGB, 7:30 p.m.

Jan 12 at Ortonville, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. Sebeka, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. WHN, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 vs. Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 vs. Ashby, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 vs. LPGE, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 vs. Upsala, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 at CGB, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Ortonville at UM-Morris, Noon

Feb. 13 vs. Osakis, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 at WHN, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Brandon-Evansville, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Park Christian, 7:30 p.m.

March 3 at Parkers Prairie, 7:30 p.m.