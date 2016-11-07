WCA boys fifth, girls 15th at state

"The boys ran a very good race," WCA head coach John VanKempen said. "Ryley Nelson had set the tone early by getting an excellent start and everyone just followed his lead. We have been rated fourth for most of the year. Going into the race, we felt it may be difficult to get that high again. Fellow senior Ethan Olson had a great performance, finishing in under 17 minutes, and ninth grader Jacob Bright ran a tough race too, finishing in 20th place (among all individuals) and the first finisher who wasn't either a junior or senior to cross the line."

Mora won the state title with 93 total points. Perham was a close second with 99 and La Crescent was third (123) behind an individual championship from junior Matt Steiger (15:57.1).

Nelson, who finished eighth among all racers as a junior, upped his standing a little bit in his final race for WCA after finishing sixth this year among the team and individual racers.

"Ryley did just like he had planned, which was to set himself up with the front pack and have an opportunity to go for it in the end," VanKempen said. "We are very happy with his final race as a Knight. I wish all of our kids could have seen the progression Ryley has gone through over the years. His success came from his decision to dedicate himself to improving."

His head coach called Nelson the "unquestioned leader" of both the boys and girls teams.

"He treats everyone on the team with respect and they respect him," VanKempen said. "He has done so many little things for our program, and he will be missed in the following years."

The West Central Area girls finished 15th out of the 16 teams at the Class A meet. The Knights got 345 points, led by seventh-grader Lexi Bright's 47th-place finish in 20:44.5. Sophomore Ella Van Kempen was 58th (20:58.7) and eighth grader Brynn Fernholz 64th (21:11.1).

Freshman Teagan Nelson finished 78th overall in 21:29.5, while Chloe Larue, an eighth grader, was 98th (22:43.9). Seventh graders Kennedy Porter (106th, 23:36.7) and Kaitlin Hanson (112, 24:46.2) rounded out the WCA lineup.

"The girls may have been a little shell shocked," VanKempen said. "There were a lot of distractions going into the race, but we were not disappointed at all in how we finished at state. They have achieved far more than we had ever expected. This will be an invaluable experience for them going into the future."