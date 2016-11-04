"The boys had set a goal early in the season to make the podium, which means getting in the top three (at state). The teams that have qualified are obviously very good, but we believe that if we run well that goal can be achieved," WCA head coach John VanKempen said. "The girls' goal was to make it to state and beat one team. That is certainly within their reach.

"We've tried to instill in both teams that no matter what happens, we will be happy if we have given our best effort. That is what we can control."

The WCA boys, now making their second-straight appearance down in Northfield, took first by a wide margin at sections with 87 points

Ryley Nelson was the meet champion with a time of 16:07, while freshman Jake Bright finished right behind the senior as the runner-up in 16:24.8.

Seventh-grader Lexi Bright led the girls in fourth place in 19:36, as fellow underclassmen Bryn Fernholz, Ella VanKempen and Teagan Nelson all cracked the top 15 in Spicer.

"We have four senior (boys) in Austin Clavin, Ryley Nelson, Ethan Olson and Drake Swanson, three of which have been in cross country since seventh grade and improved each year," J. VanKempen said. "Drake has been with us for three years but added a sort of mental toughness to the squad as an outstanding wrestler. Our girls are the opposite; we are very young and inexperienced.

"At the section meet we raced three seventh graders, two eighth graders, one ninth grader and a sophomore. They are really just a bunch of kids going out and racing, not overthinking it and having fun. Very, very refreshing and rejuvenating kids to be around."

Eden Valley-Watkins took home the girls' team title with 75, while the Knights finished one point behind with 76 to also qualify for Saturday's meet.

The Class A boys' race will begin at 10 a.m., with the girls following at 11.

Nelson, who has been among the top finishers as an individual in each race this season, took fifth overall at state last year as a junior.

As a returner with experience ahead of the pack, the coaching staff has high expectations, albeit Nelson's team-first mindset.

"Ryley has been ranked as high as fourth this year and more recently dropped a little so he will be running with a chip on his shoulder. He is capable of a top-five finish for sure," VanKempen said. "If you were to ask Ryley, I think he will be more satisfied with our team doing well than himself finishing well.

"I think what the boys and girls teams both have is that they are accountable to each other. Ryley expects everyone to finish well and they expect him to finish well too. That bond they have and accountability to each other has carried us through the season."

While WCA finds success throughout its cross-country program, VanKempen hopes more kids will explore the sport - even if they already have a current fall activity in Barrett.

"Our numbers were up a little from last year, and I think kids who see us having fun and winning will join cross country," VanKempen said. "When kids are deciding about joining, I would be the first to tell them to try other sports first; if there is a decision to be made between football, volleyball or cross country. We can take them at any time, but obviously the earlier the better."