6A volleyball: Hancock ends Knights' season in first round

The ninth-seeded Knights (7-15) won the fourth set 25-17 to even the match and force a decider, but the Owls (10-12) defended their home court with a 15-13 victory.

WCA responded with a 25-22 win after falling by the same line in the opener, but Hancock pushed back ahead with a 25-21 third set.

"(We) fought hard against a tough Hancock team, but struggled to finish, which has plagued us all year," head coach Amy Linn said. "Despite the loss, our record does not support the level of play we have had this year. I am very pleased with our growth and all that we have learned and accomplished."

Junior setter Brianna Kreft led the Knights with 14 kills, 12 assists, 20 digs and a 100 percent clip at the service line, while senior hitters Dawn Anderson and Katie Merrick followed with eight and seven kills, respectively.

Senior Morgan Sanstead had a team-high 36 digs defensively and a 2.5 on serve-receive. WCA finished the night with 43 total kills and 115 digs.

Hancock advances to face top-seed Underwood on the road on Thursday night at 7.

"Although this wasn't the outcome we had hoped for," Linn said, "We had a great season and (the girls) should feel proud of the season they had."