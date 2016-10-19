Volleyball: Parkers pulls off wild comeback over WCA

The Knights (7-14) took the opening two sets at 25-19 and 27-25, but the Panthers (15-14) responded with three straight wins at 25-12, 26-24 and 19-17 to pull off the comeback in thrilling fashion.

"(We) fought hard against a tough Parkers team, but came out a little short," WCA head coach Amy Linn said. "We came out strong and played a very controlled and focused first two sets. In set three, we struggled to maintain our intensity and lost focus. Sets four and five we came back and fought hard, but were unable to finish. We are still struggling to find a way to put the game away."

Brianna Kreft posted great numbers on both sides of the ball, finishing with 13 kills, 17 assists, 25 digs and was 100 percent from the service line.

The Knights' passing continues to click, while Morgan and Kaitlyn Sanstead both had a near perfect night averaging 2.5 on serve receive and added 18 and 14 digs, respectively. WCA served 99 percent from the line as a team and recorded 125 total digs.