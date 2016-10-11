Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: New York Mills sweeps at WCA

    By Will Benson Today at 10:42 a.m.

    The West Central Area volleyball team lost its third straight match in a sweep by New York Mills at home on Monday night in Barrett.

    The visiting Eagles (15-3) boast a 9-1 record in Section 6A play, coming in at No. 25 in the latest Class A QRF rankings. They edged the Knights (7-13) 25-21 in the final set after picking up 25-18 and 25-15 wins to open the night.

    "(We) fought hard against a tough New York Mills team, but came up a bit short," WCA head coach Amy Linn said. "Overall, I was proud of how the girls came together and worked as a team after losing Demara Bumgardner last week with an ACL tear."

    WCA served 96 percent from the line with two aces with an average of 2.1 on serve-receive.

    Brianna Kreft had a complete match with six kills, eight assists, eight digs and 100 percent serving, while Kaitlyn Sanstead averaged a strong 2.4 on her serve-receive.

    The Knights have a week off before their regular season finale at Parkers Prairie on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:15 p.m.

    Explore related topics:sportsKnightsWest Central Area Knights
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement
    randomness