Volleyball: New York Mills sweeps at WCA

The West Central Area volleyball team lost its third straight match in a sweep by New York Mills at home on Monday night in Barrett.

The visiting Eagles (15-3) boast a 9-1 record in Section 6A play, coming in at No. 25 in the latest Class A QRF rankings. They edged the Knights (7-13) 25-21 in the final set after picking up 25-18 and 25-15 wins to open the night.

"(We) fought hard against a tough New York Mills team, but came up a bit short," WCA head coach Amy Linn said. "Overall, I was proud of how the girls came together and worked as a team after losing Demara Bumgardner last week with an ACL tear."

WCA served 96 percent from the line with two aces with an average of 2.1 on serve-receive.

Brianna Kreft had a complete match with six kills, eight assists, eight digs and 100 percent serving, while Kaitlyn Sanstead averaged a strong 2.4 on her serve-receive.

The Knights have a week off before their regular season finale at Parkers Prairie on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:15 p.m.