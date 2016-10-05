Volleyball: CGB pulls past Knights in four

The West Central Area volleyball team fell in four sets to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in a section match at home on Tuesday night in Barrett.

The Wolverines (14-8) earned the victory with a 25-14 result in the final set after the Knights (7-12) edged the visitors 25-22 in the third. CGB took the opening two sets by scores of 25-12 and 25-23, respectively.

"(We) did a great job of bouncing back after a tough loss on Monday night against Brandon-Evansville to play a much more consistent game against CGB," head coach Amy Linn said. "Overall, we played much better as a team, had better communication and stuck more to our game plan versus always being out of system. Although we did not get the win, we feel much better about how we played tonight."

Katie Merrick led the Knights with 15 kills and four blocks, followed by Brianna Kreft with six kills and 21 assists. Morgan Sanstead recorded a team-high 32 digs defensively, while Gabbi Beuckens provided 28.

"Kaitlyn Sanstead also really stepped it up for us and did a great job hustling and picking up balls for us in the back row," Linn added. "Morgan Woodle and Sierra Westrom came in off the bench and did a great job filling in for the injured Demara Bumgardner."

WCA has a few days off before hosting New York Mills on Monday night at 7:30.