Football: Knights run to first win in overtime over BBE

The West Central Area-Ashby football team earned its first win of the season in a 33-27 high-scoring overtime victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at home on Friday night in Barrett.

The Knights (1-4) found success on the ground, rushing for 190 of their 248 yards on the night.

Senior Jake Dreschel led the team with 92 yards on 16 carries, while adding a touchdown and fumbling once. Fellow senior Kaden Fernholz ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on only six touches, while juniors Brady Sabolik and Ross Anderson each provided rushing scores of five and seven yards, respectively.

The Jaguars led 13-0 with just more than 11 minutes left in the second quarter after a 44-yard touchdown run by Adam Jaeger, but WCA-A equalized at 13-13 with two scores before halftime.

Jaeger added a six-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left in the fourth after a fumble recovery, before Jared Weller caught the two-point conversion pass in the back of the end zone to force overtime at 27-27.

The Knights held BBE to zero yards on its first two plays of the extra period, forcing an eventual missed field goal off the foot of Weller.

Fernholz took a sweep to the right on the Knights' first overtime possession from 10 yards out to clinch the district victory.

Anderson went 7 of 12 passing for 58 yards with one touchdown toss to Spindler and one interception.

WCA-A limited the Jaguars to a mere nine yards passing by junior quarterback Ryan Illies, but BBE tallied 250 rushing yards to move the ball effectively. The Jaguars also committed nine penalties for 75 yards in the loss.

WCA-A 33

BBE 27

WCA-A — Total yards — 248; Passing yards — 58; Rushing yards — 190; Penalties — 5-35; BBE — Total yards — 259; Passing yards — 9; Rushing yards — 250; Penalties — 9-75

WCA-A OFFENSE — Passing — Anderson — 7-12, 58 yards, TD, INT; Rushing — Dreschel — 16-92, TD, FUM; Sabolik — 8-19, TD; Fernholz — 6-83, TD; Anderson — 6-10, TD; Nathan Cook — 1--2; Kaden Spindler — 1--7; Robert Sewell — 1--5; Receiving — Fernholz — 1-11; Parker Clavin — 1-3; Dawson Staples — 1-11; Spindler — 2-26, TD; Tyler Onstad — 1-13; Sewell — 1--3