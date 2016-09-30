Volleyball: Linn wants Knights believing in success

West Central Area head coach Amy Linn (middle) instructs her team during a timeout in the third set against Ortonville at home on Thursday night. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

West Central Area junior setter Brianna Kreft (right) gets a pass up directly above sophomore Kaitlyn Sanstead during the second set against Ortonville in a section match at home on Thursday night in Barrett. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

First-year head coach Amy Linn for the West Central Area volleyball team wants the girls in the program to become accustomed to winning and competing nightly throughout matches, regardless the opponent.

Stepping in for Heather Montonye, Linn has seen progress in the right direction this fall after serving WCA as an assistant coach for the previous five seasons.

The mindset for the future is to graduate from development to success.

"We've had her as a JV coach around here, so she's been in the program," senior libero Morgan Sanstead said on her new head coach after sweeping Ortonville at home on Thursday night in Barrett. "Our JV coach Naomi (Moerke) and Amy have been together for a while, so them together is like a better fit."

For Linn, she's found encouragement in the work rate of this year's group. The wins, she explains, will follow as the Knights (7-10) establish steady consistency.

"I think our biggest downfall is I don't think we're used to winning. That's been something we've had to overcome a little bit, but they want to be here and they're fun to be around," she said. "I feel like we're starting to see some of that, but I also feel like we kind of go streaky where we'll play a little (beneath) our level versus just playing at that consistent strong level the entire time."

Thursday's wins in the opening two sets at 25-13 and 25-20 demonstrated that approach, while WCA rallied from a deficit in the third to storm back for a 25-21 clincher.

"We finished, which is something we've been working on the past couple weeks and when we get down, we just have to dig ourselves out," junior setter Brianna Kreft said, ending the night with 18 assists. "We just really have good team chemistry this year."

The Knights had the visiting Trojans on the ropes early on, relying on their attack from the center of the court. Junior middle hitter Demara Bumgardner led the team with a dozen kills, while senior middle Katie Merrick supplied 10.

"We talked a lot more, if we get down on ourselves, but tonight we got through it and finished," Bumgardner said on the section victory. "(Amy) is a lot more individualized coaching and tells us where things are wrong, whereas before we didn't have as much input from them."

WCA went 97 percent from the service line, ending the night with a positive hitting percentage and 39 total kills. Freshman setter Hailey Bennett was the anchor behind the line, recording five aces on 17 serves without an error.

"Demara came in and got a tiny bit of varsity experience last year. She really grew over the summer and has really blossomed throughout the whole year," Linn explained. "Morgan Woodle has done a great job of coming up and Hailey Bennett as well, who has really stepped it up."

Woodle added seven kills, while Sanstead provided 27 digs defensively with zero errors in the back row.

"I think first, it's communication; that's the main thing we've worked on and improved on so much from last season," Sanstead said. We've (also) worked a lot on blocking this year, and just in the last few weeks our blocking has improved a lot."

With four seniors in the Knights' starting lineup along with Bumgardner and Kreft, experience has been a benefit in Linn's inaugural season, along with the contributions of several younger players off the bench.

"I just thought that we had a lot of athleticism and had a ton of potential," Linn said on her initial impressions of the roster. "We've had a very tough conference section of our schedule, so it hasn't really shown in the win-loss (column). Overall, we've started to try to run a little bit more of a quick offense. We run a lot of high-outsides and high-low sets, where we've really been focusing on running this quicker offense."