Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Police looking for robbery suspect

    Volleyball: WCA takes Hancock in four

    By Will Benson Today at 10:14 a.m.

    The West Central Area earned a Section 6A South victory in four sets at Hancock on Tuesday night.

    The Knights took the fourth set 25-20 after falling 25-17 in the third. WCA edged the Owls in the opening two sets 25-22 and 25-23.

    "Overall it was a great night for the Knights," head coach Amy Linn said. "The win was truly a team effort. It was fun to see the girls work hard, have fun and play as a team."

    Junior Demara Bumgardner posted a team-high 13 kills, followed by senior Dawn Anderson with 7.

    Morgan Sanstead recorded a near-perfect night on serve-receive and led the Knights with 34 digs. Brianna Kreft distributed 17 assists, while adding 19 digs. Linn added that sophomore Morgan Woodle had a solid match off the bench, while the team as a whole served 92 percent with 119 total digs and 34 kills.

    Explore related topics:sportsKnightsWest Central Area Volleyball
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement
    randomness