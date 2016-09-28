Volleyball: WCA takes Hancock in four

The West Central Area earned a Section 6A South victory in four sets at Hancock on Tuesday night.

The Knights took the fourth set 25-20 after falling 25-17 in the third. WCA edged the Owls in the opening two sets 25-22 and 25-23.

"Overall it was a great night for the Knights," head coach Amy Linn said. "The win was truly a team effort. It was fun to see the girls work hard, have fun and play as a team."

Junior Demara Bumgardner posted a team-high 13 kills, followed by senior Dawn Anderson with 7.

Morgan Sanstead recorded a near-perfect night on serve-receive and led the Knights with 34 digs. Brianna Kreft distributed 17 assists, while adding 19 digs. Linn added that sophomore Morgan Woodle had a solid match off the bench, while the team as a whole served 92 percent with 119 total digs and 34 kills.