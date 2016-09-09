Volleyball: WCA edged by Hancock in fifth set

The West Central Area was edged in a fifth set at home against Hancock on Thursday night.

The Knights (1-3) won the opening two sets 25-9 and 29-27, but suffered a pair of 25-20 and 25-12 defeats in the next two sets before the Owls' (3-1) 16-14 deciding win in the fifth.

"[We] came out strong, but were unable to maintain our intensity against an Owls team that covered very well and picked up a lot on defense," head coach Amy Linn said. "As a team, we were able to get 44 kills, with Demara Bumgardner receiving 17 of them."

Junior setter Brianna Kreft had 22 assists, while freshman Haley Bennett recorded seven.

The Knights served 90 percent as a team with a total of 10 aces.

Senior Morgan Sanstead dug out 23 balls defensively, while junior Gabbi Beuckens notched 22 digs.

"Overall, the girls had a good night and are improving each day," Linn said. "We will continue to work on minimizing errors and work on being able to finish strong."