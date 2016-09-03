Football: Anderson, Knights welcome a game to have some fun again

West Central Area senior Nate Cook looks for an opening as he breaks to the outside on a run against Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta in Friday's season opener. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

West Central Area junior quarterback Ross Anderson scanned the field early in the fourth quarter in the season opener at Morris on Friday and found one of his best friends open over the middle.

Junior Parker Clavin caught the ball. He turned up field and there was no one in front of him.

“It was just a simple slant route and when I caught it, I saw the safety tried to jump it a little bit,” Clavin said. “He ran right past me, and it was green grass. I just had to get on my horse.”

He had the speed to outrun everyone 81 yards to the end zone. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta’s defense was dominant for much of the game, but that pitch and catch was a memorable moment in what turned out to be a 29-7 loss for the Knights.

“It was fun,” Anderson said. “Every day during the summer, we come lift and then we throw routes. Me and [Parker] because we’ve been friends for a long time. Then seven-on-seven in Alexandria, and him and I are hooking up pretty much every play. We’re always together, so we just look for each other.”

Clavin, other friends on this team and the West Central Area community as a whole have leaned on each other a lot over the past month after the death of Knights’ Dean of Students and Activities Director Pat Anderson in a utility vehicle crash on July 30.

Pat, the father of Ross and his brother, Ben, and sister, Brooke, was considered the face of WCA by many. He was a regular in the hallways at school and at every sporting event, so it was only natural to feel some emotion for players and especially his son in the team’s opener.

“When they announced it there, it was kind of tough,” Ross said. “You’re just having thoughts about how he’s never going to be here for another one of my games, and he’s been at every game I’ve ever played in my life. He’s coached me a bunch of games. It was tough, but once the first play’s done, you flip that off and think about football and how you can help your team.”

Ross added that it was good to be back on the field, playing a game he has loved since kindergarten with the buddies he’s played with from the start. Those teammates have never let him battle this loss alone.

“Friends have been a big help,” Ross said. “The day it happened, they were over that night, and the day after and the day after. We’re just doing things and getting my mind off it. Then going to school and seeing the coaches, it’s a lot of help to get my mind off it.”

“PA was just a really big part of the community,” Clavin added. “We can never replace that, but we just want to be there for the Andersons as much as we can because PA was always there for everybody. He was constantly there for everyone.”

Sports are entertainment, but they can be a part of the healing process, as well. Anderson watched as Clavin broke away from a few defenders to the end zone and pumped his fist in the air.

The celebration wasn’t excessive. The Knights still trailed by 22 points, and his ultimate focus all night was to help the Knights to a win.

“This team is ready to go,” WCA head coach Jon Moore said. “They’re focused. Obviously what happened to Pat was awful, but if you know anything about our community it’s if anything bad happens, we do a really good job of rallying behind each other. That’s been our mentality all year. Good things, bad things – we support each other. We’re going to do it as a team.”

It’s a team that has some high hopes after a 4-5 season in 2015. Moore said this group set a goal of having a 6-2 regular season, and they believe they have the players to do that.

The Knights, who made the jump to the Class 2-A level last season, played with a Class 3-A school in Morris over the final three quarters, allowing just nine points. It was the 20 points allowed in the first quarter where the game was lost.

“I think they just got rattled,” Moore said. “We have pretty short numbers. We have a lot of guys who are hurt, and we haven’t been able to hit like that in practice. They got popped in the mouth a couple times and just didn’t know how to respond. It took a half to say, ‘We’re a better football team than this,’ and we played much better. Obviously, still a lot of things we need to work on.”

Players and Moore pointed to some of the self-inflicted wounds that put them in bad spots. There was a snap over the head of the punter for a safety, and three straight penalties on a possession in the third quarter. Players know they need to clean that up.

“I really didn’t have to say much,” Moore said. “I think we have a good group of leaders on this team and another great group of coaches, so the overall feeling wasn’t one of anger or anything. It was that we can do better than this.”

The Knights showed that over the final three quarters on Friday. It’s something to build on going into another tough test at perennial Class A power Browerville-Eagle Valley next Friday.

“We’re a lot more athletic than we were in the year’s past,” Ross said. “We’re young in the line. We got two sophomores starting on the right side, but I think we can definitely build on it. In practice, we can’t go that hard at each other. We don’t have that many guys, so going against the JV, we don’t hit as hard. Then we just came out and got popped in the mouth. It’s high school football; you’re hitting pretty hard. We just have to come ready to play right away.”

SCORING SUMMARY

MORRIS 20 9 0 0 – 29

WCA 0 0 0 7 – 7

FIRST QUARTER – Morris – Jacob Zosel – five-yard run; Dylan Gillespie extra point; Morris – Chase Metzger – 15-yard run; Gillespie missed extra point; Morris – Connor Koebernick 17-yard reception from Toby Sayles; Gillespie extra point

SECOND QUARTER – Ryan Dietz – one-yard run; Gillespie extra point; Morris – safety

THIRD QUARTER – No scoring

FOURTH QUARTER – WCA – Clavin 81-yard reception from Anderson, Mason Nibbe extra point