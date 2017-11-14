Girls hockey: Cardinals win a thriller in their opener

Alexandria trailed 3-0 early in the second period only to rally past Moorhead for a 4-3 win at the Runestone Community Center.

“It was really fun to see,” Alexandria head coach Molly Arola said. “I told them at the end of the game that a year ago we wouldn’t have done that. We would have rolled over and called it good enough. I’m really proud of how they finished.”

Moorhead’s Bre Krejci, at even strength, and Brenna Mjoness, on a power play, each scored in the first period to make it 2-0. Krejci added a power-play goal early in the second period that gave Moorhead a three-goal advantage before Alexandria rallied.

Junior McKenna Ellingson scored the game winner with about 6:30 left in the third on a power play when she sent a wrister top shelf past Moorhead’s Paige Schmidt in goal.

“Honestly, all of our linemates touched it, which is awesome,” Ellingson said of how that final goal set up. “I saw that it went from Allison (O’Kane) off the boards to Kristin (Trosvig), I believe, then off to Alexis (Heckert). She just saw the open pass and made it. I saw the defenseman standing right there, I just took a shot and it happened to go in.”

All four of the Cardinals’ goals came on power plays as they finished 4-for-6 with a man advantage.

“Talking helps us a lot,” Arola said. “That was really the key, just getting in that offensive zone and talking and keeping the possession of the puck.”

Alexandria controlled the puck all night, even when trailing by that 3-0 score. The Cardinals outshot the Spuds 34-11, including 12-5 in the first period when Moorhead struck for two goals.

Alexandria’s sophomore goaltender Sydney Wiseman was making her first career start. She got the win as she turned aside eight shots overall.

“Whether you’re a sophomore, senior, eighth grader, it doesn’t matter,” Arola said. “Your first start is always nerve wracking. It always has a lot of pressure to it. She started a little shaky but then settled in just fine. Hopefully, that gained her confidence a little bit.”

The Alexandria offense eventually started to click when Kristin Trosvig and Marki Oberg each scored in the second period to make it 3-2 after two. The Cardinals kept throwing shots on goal and crashing to the net to try to pick up some rebounds.

“Eventually, they popped in,” Ellingson said. “Even if they weren’t the prettiest goals, they were garbage goals that happened to work out.”

Sophomore Mayson Toft wasn’t anywhere near the goal when she got the equalizer with about eight minutes left. She fired a shot from inside the blue line that lit the lamp to erase any momentum Moorhead was holding on to.

“I knew we had to keep working for it,” Toft said. “If we work hard and spread everything out, use everyone on the team, I knew we could get the lead back.”

Getting a win in the opener against a Class AA program in Moorhead is a good start for a Cardinals team that expects to contend at the Class A level this winter. Alexandria is ranked seventh in the preseason polls provided by Let’s Play Hockey.

“It’s huge to know we can beat a AA team like this,” Toft said. “We know we can go far, and if we work our hardest and work as a team, we can be unstoppable.”

The Cardinals lost a talented goaltender and team MVP Award winner Sarah Finley in goal from the group that won a consolation championship last year. But they return a solid nucleus on their lines, including the top two leading scorers from last winter in Trosvig and Ellingson.

“We have three solid lines and a defense that is awesome,” Ellingson said. “Our goalie, she’s awesome too, and I think once she gets into the game and is more focused and not so nervous like she would be this first game, we can be unstoppable. I’m excited for it.”

Alexandria is looking to extend its streak of section titles this season to six straight years, but Arola is not thinking near that far ahead. She’s focused on the here and now, getting this team better every practice and every game.

“Just looking for consistency from everybody,” she said.

The Cardinals will get tested again on Friday night at 7:15 against another Class AA team at Brainerd-Little Falls. The Flying Warriors were 25-3 last year.

Alexandria then welcomes in South St. Paul (1-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. before going on the road to face a Sartell-Sauk Rapids program that was 18-7-2 last winter.

“It’s a big challenge, but that’s what we want,” Arola said. “We want a challenge every night, whether it’s double A or single A. That’s the only way we learn and get better.”

MOORHEAD 2 1 0 - 3

ALEXANDRIA 0 2 2 - 4

SHOTS - Moorhead - 5, 3, 3 - 11; Alexandria - 12, 11, 11 - 34; Power play - Moorhead - 2-4; Alexandria - 4-6

SCORING - FIRST PERIOD - Moorhead - 4:11: Bre Krejci, unassisted; Moorhead - 16:50: Brenna Mjoness (PPG) (Kylie Harrom, Emily Meyer)

SECOND PERIOD - Moorhead - 2:29: Krejci (PPG) (Ava Kistner); Alexandria - 4:53: Kristin Trosvig (PPG) (Mayson Toft); Alexandria - 16:20: Marki Oberg (PPG) (Anna Doherty)

THIRD PERIOD - Alexandria - 8:20: Mayson Toft (PPG) (Alexis Heckert); Alexandria - 10:23: McKenna Ellingson (PPG) (Heckert, K. Trosvig)

GOALTENDING - Moorhead - Paige Schmidt - L, 30 saves, 4 goals allowed; Alexandria - Sydney Wiseman - W, 8 saves, 3 goals allowed