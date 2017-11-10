State football: Rebels explode early to run past Knights

On Friday night in the Minnesota Class AA state quarterfinals, the Knights were on the other end of a big play during Moose Lake-Willow River’s opening play when senior running back Colton Little went 53 yards for a touchdown. After the Trent Juhl two-point conversion, it was 8-0. That was a sign of things to come as Little and the Rebels ran to a 41-14 win to advance to U.S. Bank Stadium for the state semifinals on Nov. 17.

Little was dominant early and often. He scored on running plays of 53, 81, 43 and 16 yards. He finished the first half with 213 yards as the Rebels built a 28-0 lead by the break.

Moose Lake-Willow River didn’t complete a pass, going 0-for-2. The Rebels didn’t need to pass with Little leading a dominant run game. His 16-yard fourth-quarter touchdown ended his day as he finished with 291 yards on the ground. Juhl also had 106 yards rushing.

Turnovers hurt any chance of the Knights staying close. They gave the ball away four times in the first half, twice on interceptions, once on a lost fumble and another on a mishandled punt in what were cold, windy and snowy conditions. The Rebels scored off three of those takeaways.

West Central Area-Ashby didn’t get on the board until the score was 35-0. The Knights halted the shutout on their first play of the fourth quarter when quarterback Ross Anderson pitched to Brady Sabolik for a four-yard rushing touchdown. Anderson then hit Kaden Spindler, who weaved his way through a few defenders for a 21-yard touchdown with about a minute left.

The Rebels (7-5) were 2-5 after seven weeks this season but have now won five straight heading into the state semifinals against the winner of Blue Earth Area and Pipestone Area.

The Knights wrap up their season with the third state tournament appearance in program history and a 7-5 record overall.

Check back late tonight for more reaction from the Knights on this game.

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER 14 14 7 6 - 41

WEST CENTRAL AREA-ASHBY 0 0 0 14 - 14

SCORING - FIRST QUARTER - ML-WR - Colton Little 53-yard run; Trent Juhl two-point conversion; ML-WR - Anakin Oswald 2-yard run; missed two-point conversion

SECOND QUARTER - ML-WR - Little 81-yard run; Blocked PAT; ML-WR - Little 43-yard run; Juhl two-point conversion

THIRD QUARTER - ML-WR - Juhl 8-yard run; Carter Johnson PAT

FOURTH QUARTER - WCA-Ashby - Brady Sabolik 4-yard run; Missed two-point conversion; ML-WR - Little 16-yard run; Missed PAT; WCA-Ashby - Ross Anderson 21-yard pass to Kaden Spindler; Anderson two-point conversion pass to Spindler