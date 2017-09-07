Chargers prepare for a new-look Hillcrest team

The Comets went 10-2 a year ago and won the Section 4, 9-man championship in 2016. A lot has changed since then.

"​Hillcrest is a bit of a different team than they were last year," B-E head coach Tim Pattrin said. "They have many new players and new coaches, so there isn't a lot of film on what they do against a team like we have. We just need to follow our rules and fix the mistakes we made last week so we can have a better night come Friday."

The Chargers are coming off a 36-26 loss to Verndale, but the Comets took a tougher loss in their opener. Rothsay ran all over Hillcrest, winning 54-0.

Pattrin isn't necessarily worried about what the Comets bring to the table, so much as he is concerned with cleaning up some of the things that hurt B-E in week one.

"​We need to fix our blocking assignments on offense," Pattrin said. "They have some guys that​ ​we need to be sure to get a hat on, and we can't let them run free. ​Defensively, we need to be sure to attack the blockers and get all nine guys to the football. We do these things and we will be fine."

Pattrin liked what he saw in a lot of phases last week. The Chargers stayed within striking distance all night before falling in the 36-26 game.

"​I liked our fight to the end of the game," Pattrin said. "A couple plays here and there were the difference. We have a very veteran group and strong leadership, so I am confident that we will fix our mistakes and get better this week."

The Chargers also had to like what they saw out of their running game last Friday. Brandon-Evansville had 307 yards rushing, and that's without Taylor Bitzan in the lineup. The 1,000-yard back is expected back soon from a knee injury. If he is held out another week or two, Jake Hintermeister (26-149, 2 TD) and Nick Thorstad (17-100, TD) showed they are up to the task of handling a lot of carries going forward.

"​Jake had a very good game and definitely has the ability to be an every down back," Pattrin said. "Nick Thorstad played well also and gave us a nice 1-2 punch. With Taylor's return on the horizon, that gives us three very capable backs, a good problem to have to limit the hits on each of them and keep them fresh as the season goes on."

WEEK TWO

WHAT: Brandon-Evansville vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy

WHERE: Fergus Falls

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.