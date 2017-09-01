Football: Chargers lose to Pirates in the opener

Friday night, the Chargers optimistically faced the Pirates but were denied a win. Verndale pulled ahead with an early touchdown from a 40-yard connection between quarterback Matt Jones and Jaden Ehrmantraut. While the Chargers kept fighting, the Pirates held their lead and ended the game 36-26.

"Verndale's a good team. We're a good team," head coach Tim Pattrin said. "It's who makes the least amount of mistakes. We just came up a little short tonight."

Out of the four touchdowns scored by the Chargers, only one was followed by a two point conversion. These small misses plagued the team all night long.

In the first quarter, running back Nick Thorstad got the Chargers on the board and ran in a touchdown. The second quarter was marked by a 60 yard run into the end zone by sophomore quarterback Keagan Schiele. Schiele had a big night, recovering a fumble in the third quarter. He also made vital connections with senior running back Jake Hintermeister in the third quarter, which resulted in the Chargers final two touchdowns.

Coming into the season, the Chargers wondered about how they would replace quarterback Kevin Campbell. Tonight, they got their answer. The game wasn't perfect, but Schiele held his own.

"We ran the ball well. We communicated in the offense well," Pattrin said. "Offensively, we took care of the ball for the most part. We just made too many mistakes to win a ballgame. We're two comparable teams. I was happy with our intensity and our fight."

Schiele was a part of that strong offensive communication. So were seniors James Strese and Jake Hintermeister. Both Strese and Hintermeister hardly left the field all game.

"It's tough. We gotta get used to grinding the whole game. You get used to it though." said Strese.

Games between these two teams are always physical, and Friday night was no exception.

"It was a dog fight all night long," Pattrin said. "I mean, we're pretty beat up right now. They're beat up. It was a long, hard fight for both teams."

Pattrin said leading up to the game that win or lose, a game in week one wouldn't make or break their season. Nothing happened to change that mindset.

"There's nothing that's going to get this team down." Hintermeister said. "We lost to a good team. So what? We'll get them again."

Senior captain Taylor Bitzan didn't dress for Friday's game. Bitzan, a 1,000-yard rusher from a year ago, is still recovering from an ACL injury from last basketball season.

With their first District 9 - West (South) matchup resulting in a loss, Hintermeister says they're still going for the best they can.

"Seven-and-1 now." Hintermeister said. "We'll get them in the Fargodome."

Coach Pattrin gathered his team after the game to tell them how proud he was of their effort against another good Verndale team.

This group will try to turn that effort into their first win of the season next Friday when they travel to Fergus Falls to take on Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at 7 p.m. The Comens were 10-2 a year ago and won the section championship, but lost 54-0 to Rothsay on Friday night.