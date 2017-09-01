Chargers welcome Verndale for big section clash

"​The guys are definitely excited to play Verndale​," Brandon-Evansville head coach Tim Pattrin said. "It's nice to start off the season with someone who we are familiar with, but both of us know this is a big game. We need to limit the usual first-game mistakes, relax, and have fun out there on Friday night."

Coming off of a 7-3 record, the Chargers return a lot of talent up front on both sides of the ball who will set the tone most nights. The Pirates can say the same thing about returning talent with 15 seniors back to lead what Pattrin expects to be another good season for their program.

"​I know they will be tough," he said. "They have some great athletes and coaches over there, and I know they will be ready to go. We have to limit our mistakes and play aggressive, smart football to come out with a win on Friday."

Chargers' all-district running back Taylor Bitzan could be a gametime decision heading into the opener. Bitzan injured his knee with an ACL tear in basketball last winter. That kept him out of baseball in the spring. He was hopeful he'd be ready for the opener, but the Chargers don't want to rush anything with a long season in front of them.

"He's close," Pattrin said. "It's about 50-50 if he will play."

Pattrin said earlier in camp that he likes the depth this group has in the backfield even if the Chargers have to ease Bitzan into things this fall.

It's only week one, but a win on Friday night could be a big one come section seeding time for whichever team can come away with a victory.

"A win Friday night would be a great way to kick off this season, but it won't make or break the year," Pattrin said. "We focus on getting better each and every week no matter what the outcome is the previous Friday. We take it one week at a time, learn from the week, and move onto the next one. We just need to focus on doing our jobs and things will take care of themselves.​"

Opening night

What: Brandon-Evansville vs. Verndale

Where: Brandon

When: 7 p.m. Friday