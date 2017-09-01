Volleyball: Chargers lose to Hornets in four sets

"A lot of mistakes made it easy on Henning to score points," head coach Kelly Olson said.

The first two sets were close scores of 25-15 and 25-23 and the Chargers took the third set, 25-20. The Hornets won the fourth set by that same score.

"Seeing five new starters out on the floor was an exciting thing for our volleyball program," Olson said. "The team will only grow from here, make some adjustments, and of course continue to work on being a fundamentally better team."

The Chargers play their first conference match against Hillcrest in Fergus Falls on Sept. 5 at 7:15 p.m.

HENNING 3, BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 1 (25-14, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20)

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Elizabeth Schiele - 6 kills, 3 blocks; Bailey Schaefer - 12 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Allison Sturges - 18/19 serving, 3 aces