Logan Froemming was sixth (10:08.74) on the 2,000-meter course during the seventh-grade race. Eighth grader Wes Siira (21:25.02) was 62nd in the 5K varsity race, senior Alek Pikkaraine (22:33.84) was 75th and freshman Nolan Bitzan (24:49.21) took 92nd. On the girls side, Kerryn Lund (14:46), a junior, was 22nd in the shorter JV race and sophomore Caitlyn Deschene (28:13.62) ran varsity and finished 62nd.

"For the first meet, I could not have been prouder of my team as they all ran great and are still learning how to be a cross country runner," B-E coach Robert Bosma said. "Now that we have had our first meet, we are looking to what we need to do next Tuesday at Wadena to have a better outing."