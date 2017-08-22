Search
    B-E Golf Tournament fundraiser postponed

    By Eric Morken Today at 8:24 a.m.

    The 11th annual Chargers Golf Tournament to support Brandon-Evansville athletics that was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 at 3:30 p.m. has been postponed.

    The tournament takes place at Pine Ridge Golf Course near Evansville and is a four person scramble. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a cart, 18 holes of golf and a meal. Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Chargers athletic programs.

    The tournament is expected to be run at a later date this year, but that exact date had not been finalized as of Aug. 22.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

