B-E Golf Tournament fundraiser postponed
The 11th annual Chargers Golf Tournament to support Brandon-Evansville athletics that was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 at 3:30 p.m. has been postponed.
The tournament takes place at Pine Ridge Golf Course near Evansville and is a four person scramble. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a cart, 18 holes of golf and a meal. Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Chargers athletic programs.
The tournament is expected to be run at a later date this year, but that exact date had not been finalized as of Aug. 22.