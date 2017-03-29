Morken: Calm and collected got the job done for Simpson

I think I can count on one hand the number of times Simpson has emailed me since I started working at the newspaper in the summer of 2007. Instead, he always calls. Whether it was to report the game results or touch base on anything related to his team, the phone was always his preferred method of communication.

Simpson was retired from his fulltime teaching job, so that worked for him. It was great for me because it allowed us at the paper to dig a little deeper on his team's games that we weren't able to see for ourselves the night before.

So when I saw an email message from Simpson pop up on my phone last Wednesday morning, I immediately jumped onto the computer at the office to see what this was about.

Sure enough, Dick was announcing he had decided to step away from the sidelines after 38 years as a head coach.

Simpson formed a lot of relationships in that time, so there were a lot of people included in that email. I have no doubt that his phone started ringing like crazy, including a call from me to see if I could talk to him about his decision for a story I wanted to get into print that day.

I reached out to Brandon-Evansville activities director Tom Trisko and longtime Parkers Prairie coach John Noga for that piece and asked them if they were surprised when they heard the news of Simpson stepping away. Their response was similar to mine — they were and they weren't.

Every great career has an ending point, but it's always a little surprising when that end actually comes for a coach like Simpson. His love for basketball and coaching the Chargers was evident to anyone who knew him.

Talk to those who have worked with him, and they will relay stories of how many hours he put in to make sure his teams were prepared for every game. Simpson often preferred practice to game days because that was really his opportunity to teach.

Simpson still loved to do that. He made that clear in my interview with him last week, but at 66 years old, it was time for him to find something else to spend all his hours on.

Like any coach who really invests themselves into their team, those hours are many. Between scouting, practice, games and time spent simply thinking about the sport ... let's just say high school coaches like Simpson don't do this for the money.

Each one has their own style. Many are animated and wear their emotions on their sleeves, and that works for them. Kids can respond to any number of coaching styles, but they'll tune out if they don't believe you care about them.

Simpson was not the type to throw a clipboard or berate an official, but his players knew he cared. Wins were appreciated and losses lamented over through a lot of sleepless nights.

That was evident down to the very last game he coached when the Chargers came one point shy of upsetting top-seeded and then-undefeated Wheaton-Herman-Norcross in the section playoffs.

"I told the girls I don't have the words to express what I'm feeling here," Simpson said to me after that game. "We did everything that we could. It just didn't quite happen."

His calm demeanor was one of his traits, and I believe one that rubbed off on his players as much as anything. Simpson was honest with his athletes and a communicator who rarely, if ever, let his emotions get the best of him on the sidelines.

"I just think he's very composed," Heather Strese, who went on to play four years at Minnesota State University-Moorhead, told me after Simpson got his 500th career win in February of 2011. "He never yells, but he tells you how it is. If he wants you to do something, he flat out tells you. The way he sets up practices, he has everything organized."

Simpson didn't have to yell at a player to get his message across. His preparation made him a voice worth listening to among his players and peers.

"He's the person that I talk to or called to bounce ideas off of and just talk basketball," Noga, who has more than 500 wins himself, told me last week.

If there's a quiet way for a coach to leave the game as one of the best in state history, Simpson did it. He finished with 605 victories and a .656 winning percentage. Numbers that speak volumes about the kind of coach he was for almost 40 years.