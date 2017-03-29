All three were also named All-Little Eight Conference players after the Chargers were members of both conferences this past winter season.

They join a group of 14 members who received the honor, including MVP Emma Schmidt of Wheaton-Herman-Norcross and sophomore Ella Van Kempen of West Central Area.

B-E senior Morgan Stelzer and junior Allie Satterlie, along with WCA senior Taylin Schleicher, received honorable mentions for the award.

ALL-CONFERENCE

Brandon Evansville - Carrigan Okerlund, Kennedy Lund, Kylee Hansen; West Central Area - Ella Van Kempen; Wheaton-Herman-Norcross - Emma Schmidt (MVP), Hannah Gail, Briona Edwards, Anna Rinke, Madisyn Braaten; Ortonville - Rachel Hoernemann, Madysen Stegner; Hancock - Sabrina Mattson; Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley - Callie Vold; Hillcrest Academy - Callie Vold

HONORABLE MENTION

Brandon-Evansville - Morgan Stelzer, Allie Satterlie; West Central Area - Taylin Schleicher; Wheaton-Herman-Norcross - Scout Cronen; Ortonville - Jadien Conroy; Hancock - Kassandra Algarate, Ashlyn Mattson, Tess Steiner; Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley - Tylaina Issendorf, Mataiah Turner; Hillcrest Academy - Olivia Foss