Four B-E players named LEC, Pheasant all-league

Junior point guard Taylor Bitzan and junior forward Darrin Wibstad earned the honor as All-Little Eight Conference team members. Bitzan averaged a team-leading 12.6 points per game this season. He added a team-best 81 assists and 44 steals, while also grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game.

Wibstad came on throughout the season and finished second on the team in scoring at 10.2 per game. He shot a team-best 51 percent from the field, including going 55 percent from inside the arc (96-of-172). Wibstad also grabbed six rebounds per game and had a team-best 18 blocks.

Parkers Prairie led all LEC teams with four players named all conference. Sophomore forward Travis Yohnke, senior guard Andrew Johnson, junior guard Matt Ferley and junior forward Ryan Blake all earned the honor.

Yohnke led the LEC in rebounding during 12 conference games with 104 boards and was third in scoring at 168 points. Johnson was right behind him with 165 points through the 12 league games, while Blake was fifth with 162 points. Ferley put up 115 points in conference play, while also dishing out 63 assists. That was second most in the LEC.

Battle Lake senior forward Eric VanErp was named the LEC MVP, while his head coach, Dan Peterka, was named the coach of the year. VanErp was fourth in rebounding (75) and fourth in assists (40) during league games, while easily leading the league in scoring with 278 points for a 23.1 points-per-game average. Hillcrest's Kyler Newman was a distant second in scoring with 195 points.

VenErp led the Battlers to an LEC title as the only team to finish 9-3 in the league. Parkers Prairie, Brandon-Evansville and Hillcrest were tied for second at 8-4.

The Chargers had three players named to the All-Pheasant Conference team in junior forward James Strese, Taylor Bitzan and his younger brother, Tanner Bitzan, a freshman forward.

Strese was third on the team in scoring at 9.3 points per game. Tanner Bitzan led the Chargers in rebounding at 6.1 per game (147 total), while also scoring 6.9 points per contest. Wibstad was an honorable-mention selection to the Pheasant Conference team.

Hancock junior guard Noah Kannegiesser was named the Pheasant Conference MVP. Greg Preston was the coach of the year in the league.

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy won the Pheasant Conference with an 11-1 league record. Ortonville and Hancock tied for second at 9-3. The Chargers (7-5) were fourth and West Central Area was fifth with a 3-9 Pheasant mark.

The Knights had one lone representative on the All-Pheasant Conference team in junior center Logan Paulson. Senior forward Aaron Wiese was an honorable-mention selection.

ALL LITTLE EIGHT CONFERENCE TEAM MEMBERS

BATTLE LAKE - Eric VanErp, MVP, Bennet Cameron

HILLCREST - Kyler Newman, Tommy Thompson, Sean McGuire

PARKERS PRAIRIE - Travis Yohnke, Andrew Johnson, Ryan Blake, Matt Ferley

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Taylor Bitzan, Darrin Wibstad

ROTHSAY - Wyatt Curtis

UNDERWOOD - Brodey Rocholl, Max Scott

ASHBY - Scott Johnson

ALL-PHEASANT CONFERENCE TEAM

HANCOCK - Noah Kannegiesser, MVP, Chandler Gramm, Tyler Reese; Honorable mention - Andrew Shaw, Michael Milander

HILLCREST - Newman, Thompson, McGuire; Honorable mention - Reggie Undseth

ORTONVILLE - Britton Conroy, Nate Treinen, Tyson Powell; Honorable mention - DaVonte Edwards, Deric Radermacher

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Taylor Bitzan, Strese, Tanner Bitzan; Honorable mention - Wibstad

WCA - Logan Paulson; Honorable mention - Aaron Wiese

CLINTON-GRACEVILLE-BEARDSLEY - Lucas Adleman; Honorable mention - Caleb Cardwell, Hunter Turner

WHEATON-HERMAN-NORCROSS - Honorable mention - Matt Thielen