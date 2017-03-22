The Eagles were the Chargers' last regular season game on Feb. 24, and this was a chance for the 66-year-old Simpson to get a look at them with B-E having the night off. Halfway through the hour-long trip back to Brandon, he looked down at the outside temperature gauge on his vehicle.

"It says 17-below zero and it went through my mind, 'What the heck am I doing out here?'" Simpson said. "Out in the middle of nowhere in that and I'm out here scouting, but I still kind of enjoyed that, really."

For almost four decades, that's been Simpson's life. Basketball and everything it entails — the countless hours of practice, games and scouting — he's loved coaching the game. He still loves it, but after 38 years as a head coach, Simpson announced on March 22 that he is retiring as the girls coach at Brandon-Evansville.

"I don't know really," Simpson said in an interview with the Echo Press on Wednesday morning when asked why this was the right time. "I think I'm quoted in one of your articles that when I get tired of going to practice that I'll be done, but that's not really the case. I still enjoy it and could still do this but I'm going to stop while I still like it."

Simpson leaves as one of the winningest coaches in the history of Minnesota girls high school basketball after accumulating a career record of 605 wins to 317 losses. He became just the fifth girls coach to reach the 600-career wins milestone when the Chargers beat Lake Park-Audubon on Feb. 3 of this year.

Simpson got his start as a head coach in Barrett in 1976, but Brandon would become his home after moving there in 1983. He took over the girls program in 1985 and consistently produced winning seasons. He guided two teams to state tournaments, which included a Class A championship in 1999.

"He basically was the program," Brandon-Evansville activities director Tom Trisko said. "He really did everything for it. He ran all the summer leagues and camps. He really spent all his time on it, especially after he retired. He basically slept, ate and drank basketball all the time."

Simpson retired from his full-time teaching position 10 years ago but continued on as the head coach for the Chargers.

Trisko, who has worked with Simpson for almost 20 years, said any time a coach is retired from teaching, the question comes up of how long they will stay on the sidelines. He knew this day would likely come, but he admitted it was still a bit of a surprise when Simpson told him the news.

"It's always going to be difficult," Trisko said. "Anyone who has a 600-win coach like that, it's going to be difficult. The girls just loved him. He was just a great communicator, kept a very even temperament with the kids. They're going to miss him."

The players were the first ones to find out about Simpson's decision. He waited for the Chargers' awards banquet on March 21 to relay the news.

"It was a little hard to tell them," Simpson said. "Then when you see some sitting there crying ... but I had to tell them first."

Many of the coaches who matched up against him on the sidelines will also miss what Simpson brought to the game.

Parkers Prairie coach John Noga, who has more than 500 wins himself, has coached against Simpson for 31 years. He knows him as well as anyone on the bench in the Little Eight Conference.

"He's a great coach," Noga said. "There's no doubt about that. His teams were always prepared. He always kept his cool on the sideline and was always coaching his team. His teams were always, I guess the right word to use is, classy. They always played under control and knew what they were supposed to do offensively and defensively."

Noga and Simpson bounced ideas off each other frequently. Noga pointed to how Simpson is willing to share what's made him successful by recalling a time last year when he talked at a coaches clinic on how to communicate with players.

"He said after the first couple weeks of practice, he and his coaches would sit down with each player and discuss where you see them on the team and be open and honest with the players," Noga said. "He conveyed that to the younger coaches, and I think that was so important."

After getting win number 600 earlier this season, Simpson talked about how much that communication with his players has meant to the success of his teams over the years. It's helped him build a lot of good relationships with those athletes, down to his final season that saw the Chargers go 19-9 this winter.

"I had a really great year," Simpson said. "I had nice kids and had nice kids all along. I think it's one of those things where you got to quit something before you try to do something else. That's probably it. I still enjoy it, but it's time for something else."

Now Simpson has to figure out what that something else will be. He admits he isn't quite sure after devoting so many hours to the game for most of his adult life.

"I don't know how to do anything else," Simpson said, a common answer from him when the question of retirement would come up. "I guess maybe I'll find that out. I really don't know at this point, but we'll see what the plans are."

Simpson will miss the players and the relationships he's built with coaches the most. He hopes his assistant, Sam Lange, might be the one who replaces him as the varsity head coach at B-E.

"He'd do a good job," Simpson said of Lange.

Whoever coaches this team next will likely see Simpson in the bleachers during games quite frequently. After almost 40 years, he can't remove himself from the gym entirely, but he's ready for the next chapter in his life — whatever that chapter might bring.

"It's kind of time to do something different," Simpson said. "Like they say, people make plans but God laughs, so I'll just trust he knows what he's doing."