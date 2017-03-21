Three Chargers named All-LEC in girls basketball

Senior guards Carrigan Okerlund and Kylee Hansen received the honor, along with senior forward Kennedy Lund. Senior guard Morgan Stelzer and junior forward Allie Satterlie were also honorable-mention selections to the team.

The Chargers finished 19-9 overall this winter season and 8-4 in the LEC. That was good for third place in the conference.

League co-champions Underwood and Parkers Prairie combined to have seven players named to the All-LEC team. The Panthers (22-7, 11-1) had the most with four as senior Kathryn Burquest, junior Megan Dreger, sophomore Veronica Schwartz and eighth grader Faith Alberts earned the honor. Ashby freshman guard Courtney Koefod was the Arrows' (2-22, 1-11 LEC) lone representative.

Underwood's Taylor Leitch, a senior center, was named the league's most valuable player. Rockets head coach Brian Hovland and Parkers Prairie head coach John Noga were each named the coach of the year in the LEC.

ALL LEC HONORS - PARKERS PRAIRIE - Megan Dreger, Faith Alberts, Kathryn Burquest, Veronica Schwartz; UNDERWOOD - Sydney Hovland, Taylor Leitch, Brenna Tinjum; BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Carrigan Okerlund, Kylee Hansen, Kennedy Lund; Honorable mention - Allie Satterlie, Morgan Stelzer; BATTLE LAKE - Allison Marso; Honorable mention - Lauren Minten, Morgan Klintworth; ROTHSAY - Jayna Gornewold; Honorable mention - Kenzie Lankow, Alex Larson; HILLCREST - Abigail Christenson, Olivia Foss; ASHBY - Courtney Koefod