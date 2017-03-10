"Hancock is a nice team," B-E head coach John Holsten said. "They do a lot of things that good teams do. They play good defense, they move the ball. They know who's supposed to take the shots, and they work really well together. It's not a one-man team, it's a team."

Noah Kannegiesser led the way for the Owls with 31 points, while Tyler Reese added added 18.

The Chargers went into the half with just a 33-30 deficit, but were outscored 38-28 in the second half.

Junior James Strese led Brandon-Evansville with 12 points, while Jake Hintermeister put up 11. Tanner Bitzan added nine points, and Taylor Bitzan tallied eight points and six rebounds.

The Chargers finish their season with a 15-11 record. The high point of their season came during a stretch before their final three games, which they lost.

"We lost our last three games of the season, but for the 10-game stretch previous to that, I think we won I think eight or nine of them and played well during that stretch," said Holsten.

Kevin Campbell was the lone senior on the B-E squad this season, which makes for an experienced returning team next year.

"Kevin is a great kid," Holsten said. "He has fantastic leadership skills. He leads by example. He works awfully hard in practice. We're going to miss him a lot. We really appreciate all his contributions.

"We have quite a few kids coming back with significant experience. They need to go to work."

HANCOCK 33 38

B-E 30 28 — 58

B-E TOTALS — FG 24-55; 3PT FG 8-22; FT 2-4; 27 rebounds, 15 assists, 6 steals, 13 turnovers

INDIVIDUALS — James Strese - 12 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds; Jake Hintermeister - 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Tanner Bitzan - 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Taylor Bitzan - 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals; Kevin Campbell - 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Keegan Schiele - 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound