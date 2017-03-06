Simpson didn't sleep much on Saturday night as he replayed the game in his head after the Chargers came just one point shy of knocking off third-ranked and now 28-0 Wheaton-Herman-Norcross. Brandon-Evansville held an 11-point lead at the half in Morris, but the Warriors pulled out a 42-41 win in the end.

"When you put it in perspective, basketball isn't as big of a deal, but it's just a tough way to go," Simpson said. "I (told the girls) I don't have the words to express what I'm feeling here. We did everything that we could. It just didn't happen."

The Chargers (19-9) had a one-point lead with a little more than a minute remaining after sophomore forward Megan Lauthen got the ball and went the length of the court for a left-handed layup. She came off the bench to score a team-high 12 points and grab five rebounds.

"She really sparked us," Simpson said. "That was a heck of a play."

That drive was almost the game winner. The Chargers got a stop on WHN's next possession, and it was still a one-point lead with almost 20 seconds left. That's when the Warriors got the ball to junior center Briona Edwards, who banked in a short shot for her 19th point, 15 of which came in the second half.

The Chargers had a couple more chances. Senior guard Kylee Hansen wasn't able to convert on a drive through the lane. The Warriors, who shot just 8-of-20 from the free throw line, missed a free throw with about five seconds left. B-E senior Carrigan Okerlund got the ball and ended up with one last deep shot that didn't fall.

"It was a real tough loss and the girls took it pretty hard," Simpson said. "When you have a game like that you can always look back and find woulda, coulda, shoulda to find another point or two. It's never just one play. It's unfortunate for a great group of girls. They really played hard, so I felt bad for them."

Turnovers ended up being costly for the Chargers as they gave the ball away 22 times, compared to 10 turnovers for the Warriors. Both teams made 16 field goals, and B-E outrebounded WHN 33-24.

Okerlund and Shyanna Behrens each had eight points for the Chargers. Emma Schmidt added 12 for the Warriors to help her team advance.

Wheaton earned the right to play Parkers Prairie for the 6A South title on Tuesday night at 7 at the University of Minnesota-Morris. The Chargers finished their season having played what Simpson felt was their best basketball down the stretch.

"The last couple weeks we really came on," he said. "We lost to West Central Area, but I think that was a result of them playing really well. We beat New York Mills who is in the North finals. We had a lot of girls really play well."

WHN 14 28 - 42

B-E 25 16 - 41

TOTALS - B-E - FG - 16-43; FT - 6-11; Rebounds - 33; Assists - 11; Turnovers - 22; WHN - 16-45; FT - 8-20; Rebounds - 24; Turnovers - 10

B-E - Behrens - 8 points; Hansen - 4 points; Lauthen - 12 points, 5 rebounds; Okerlund - 8 points, 4 assists; Lizzy Friedrich - 4 points, 9 rebounds; Kennedy Lund - 4 points; Lauren Landowski - 1 point; Allie Satterlie - 5 rebounds; Morgan Stelzer - 5 rebounds

WHN SCORING - Schmidt - 12; Anna Rinke - 2; Madisyn Braaten - 2; Hannah Gail - 7; Edwards - 19