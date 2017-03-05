The Chargers (19-9) gave top-seeded and undefeated Wheaton-Herman-Norcross the biggest scare of its season by building an 11-point lead by the break. The Warriors (28-0) chipped away, though, taking a one-point lead in the final minute and holding on for the 42-41 win.

Senior guard Carrigan Okerlund led B-E with 12 points in her final game in a Chargers uniform.

The Warriors will face second-seeded Parkers Prairie (22-6) on Tuesday night at 7 back in Morris after the Panthers ran past sixth-seeded Hancock 59-35 on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals.

The North's top-seeded Ada-Borup (26-1) and second-seeded New York Mills (20-8) are the two last teams standing on the top half of the 6A bracket. They will face off at Concordia in Moorhead on Tuesday night.

