The Brandon-Evansville girls (19-8) hosted Ortonville (14-12) in the 6A South opener and held a 20-point lead early in the second half. The Trojans just wouldn’t go away. They rallied all the way back to within three points after a Jaiden Conroy three, but that was as the final buzzer sounded on a 51-48 Brandon-Evansville win.

“I felt like we had a really strong start,” B-E senior guard Kylee Hansen said. “Things were going well and we knew they were going to be aggressive in the second half, and they were. It’s fun to play because there’s this new energy that comes out in the playoffs, and people don’t want it to be over. It was exciting. We just kept ourselves calm, tried not to rush and pulled off the win.”

The Trojans got it as close as six points in the final minute with a little time left on the clock. That meant the Chargers had to knock down free throws, and they did. Senior guard Carrigan Okerlund went 3-for-4 during that stretch and Hansen went 2-for-2 to all but seal the deal in the closing seconds.

“I get excited when there’s close games and I get to shoot,” Hansen said with a smile. “I think it’s fun. I feel pretty calm. I usually just kind of smile. It’s pretty weird, but I can’t help it.”

Hansen finished with a team-high 13 points on a night when eight different B-E players scored. Five had at least six points as Okerlund finished with eight, Kennedy Lund and Megan Lauthen had six and senior post Lizzy Friedrich came off the bench to score 10.

“It just kind of came,” Friedrich said. “I was open sometimes. I posted up strong and just went with the flow of the game.”

Friedrich spends most of her time in the paint but had a rare opportunity to lead a fastbreak early in the second half. She tipped a pass away near the left wing and had no one between her and the basket as she raced down court with the ball for a layup.

It sent her bench into a frenzy and ignited a Chargers’ run that allowed them to take their biggest lead.

“That was really fun,” Friedrich said with a laugh. “I’m not used to dribbling the ball, so it was kind of nerve wracking, but it was fun.”

The Chargers looked like they were on their way to an easy win at that point, but the Trojans scored 38 second-half points. They needed to just to stay in it after Brandon-Evansville shut them down in the first 18 minutes, taking a 22-10 lead into the break.

“I thought we played pretty good defense the whole game until late when we started getting tentative like we didn’t want to make a mistake,” Chargers head coach Dick Simpson said. “I think it was the defense that won it for us today, and we had a couple good stretches there where we stretched it out. Then we kind of relaxed with a 20-point lead.”

At this time of year, all that matters is the final score and the Chargers were on the right side of that on Thursday. Their reward is a matchup with top-seeded Wheaton-Herman-Norcross in the subsection semifinals on Saturday.

“I think everyone is a little nervous going into it,” Hansen said. “I feel like any game you play, you should be a little nervous. I know as a senior this year, I think it has even more of a big-game atmosphere to it because it could be the last. We’re going to go out there and play our hardest.”

The Warriors are 27-0 and ranked third in the Feb. 22 Minnesota Basketball News polls.

The Chargers pushed them when they met during the regular season. It was a four-point game late into the second half before WHN hit its free throws to win 48-36 on Feb. 14.

“They like to play a fast-paced game,” Hansen said. “Last time we played them, we had it controlled. It was our tempo until the last part when we were down a bit and had to foul. We had it slower and we like to play like that way.”

The Chargers will try to establish that pace again on Saturday at the University of Minnesota-Morris when the two teams tip at 1 p.m.

“I think we’ll enjoy it,” Friedrich said. “It’s do or die, so we’ll bring our all.”

B-E 22 29 - 51

ORTONVILLE 10 38 - 48

B-E SCORING - Morgan Stelzer 4; Hansen - 13; Okerlund - 8; Allie Satterlie - 2; Lund - 6; Friedrich - 10; Lauthen - 6; Syanna Behrens - 2

ORTONVILLE SCORING - Tyler Peters - 5; Carissa Vanderwal - 3; Conroy - 11; RAchel Hoernemann - 15; Madysen Stegner - 9; Alisha Ross - 3