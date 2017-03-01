Boys basketball: Cold shooting halts B-E's winning streak

The Bears (7-16) got a game-high 18 points from junior forward Luke Follmer as he led his team to the win.

"He was able to get to the basket a little too easily and was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line when we needed to foul," B-E head coach John Holsten said.

The Chargers (15-9) shot just 31 percent (16-51), which included a 4-for-20 night from three. They hit on just 5-of-9 free throws, while the Bears knocked down 9-for-11 from the stripe. They were 7-of-8 down the stretch to secure the win.

Taylor Bitzan was the only B-E player in double figures with 13. Darrin Wibstad added nine points and seven rebounds, while James Strese had seven points and eight boards and Jake Hintermeister chipped in eight points.

"We didn't shoot the ball well but we fell in love with the three point shot for a while," Holsten said. "That just didn't work out for us. We should have been more patient. We settled for threes at times when we could have been more patient. When we're not shooting well we need to have an answer on the other end, and at times, we had breakdowns defensively."

The Chargers had one last chance to bounce back in the regular season before the start of the 6A-South playoffs. Brandon-Evansville hosts Hancock (16-6) on Friday night at 7:30.

The Owls are currently the fourth seed in the 6A-South, with the Chargers sitting at the fifth spot in the QRF standings. Hancock stands a good chance of hosting Brandon-Evansville again next Thursday in the playoff opener. The section will be seeded by the QRF on March 4.

BERTHA-HEWITT 47, B-E 41

TOTALS - B-E - FG - 16-51; Three-point FG - 4-20; FT - 5-9; Rebounds - 28; Turnovers - 15; B-H - FT - 9-11; Rebounds - 23

B-E - Strese - 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists; Marshal Reidel - 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Taylor Bitzan - 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Wibstad - 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Keagan Schiele - 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist; Hintermeister - 8 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals