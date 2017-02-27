Girls Basketball: Chargers finish season 18-8

The Chargers had a lead the entire game on Friday, scoring the first 11 points and stretching the lead to 17-3 over the first several minutes of the contest. The Eagles worked their way back into the game, but were still behind 30-23 at the half.

B-E shot 20-42 on the night, including an impressive 12-for-21 finish from three-point range.

Senior Carrigan Okerlund led the way, hitting five threes on her way to 17 points. Kylee Hanson, also a senior, added 15 points including four threes, and Morgan Stelzer added eight points and eight rebounds.

The biggest challenge for the Brandon-Evansville defense was stopping the Eagles' 6-feet-2-inch senior point guard, Lydia Rutten, who finished with 20 points.

"She just out jumps and out rebounds everyone," B-E head coach Dick Simpson said. "She's very athletic, and she presented some problems."

After Rutten, the New York Mills' scoring fell off to freshman Tiffany Thompson's nine points.

The Eagles narrowed their deficit to six or seven points, said Simpson, but the Chargers were able to answer their runs and hold enough of a lead to come out on top.

"It wasn't the most artistic game, but it was pretty intense," said Simpson. "It felt like a tournament game."

Both teams head into sections with an 18-8 record. The fourth-seeded Chargers host fifth-seeded Ortonville at 7 p.m. Thursday for the first round of the Section 6A South Tournament, while New York Mills received the No. 2 seed in the North and will host Lake Park-Audubon.

B-E beat Ortonville 74-69 on Dec. 19, but they won't take their opponent lightly this week.

"They can score some points," Simpson said of the Trojans' offense. "They have a really good point guard (Rachel Hoernemann). They can score, so hopefully we can too."

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 30 28 — 58

NEW YORK MILLS 23 25 — 48

TOTALS — FG — B-E 20-42, NYM 16-52; FT — B-E 6-13, NYM 11-15; Rebounds — B-E 23, NYM 33; Turnovers — B-E 21, NYM 22

B-E — Okerlund - 17 points, 4 steals; Hansen - 15 points; Behrens - 9 points; Stelzer - 8 points, 8 rebounds; Allie Satterlie - 3 points, 4 rebounds; Kennedy Lund - 3 points, 4 rebounds; Lauren Landowski - 2 points; Megan Lauthen - 1 point

NYM SCORING — Rutten 20, Thompson 9, Madalyn Erp 6, Kenna Salo 5, Marcie Peeters 5, Rhiana Roberts 3

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 45 21 — 66

HANCOCK 28 21 — 49

B-E TOTALS — FG 23-56; FT 15-21; 39 rebounds, 12 assists, 16 turnovers

STATS — Lund - 13 points, 8 rebounds; Hansen - 13 points, 5 rebounds; Morgan Stelzer - 9 points; Megan Lauthen - 8 points; Shyanna Behrens - 7 points; Lizzy Friedrich - 6 points, 6 rebounds; Carrigan Okerlund - 5 points, 4 assists; Lauren Landowski - 4 points; Emily Bukkila - 1 point