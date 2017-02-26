Boys basketball: B-E wins fifth straight by edging WCA

The Knights (10-12) are trending the opposite direction after losing their sixth straight.

"We could use the same script for most of our close games this year," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "We take a first-half lead; we don't score for eight minutes to start the second half, we regain the lead and lose it with about four minutes to go. There is no question that we have been in just about every game against the top teams in our section. We just have to recognize these stretches in games and get better quality possessions to get us over the hump."

Both teams shot 35 percent as the Chargers went 14-of-40 and the Knights finished 18-of-51. West Central Area knocked down 7-of-24 threes, to 4-of-19 from three for the Chargers.

Brandon-Evansville won it at the free throw line, knocking down 18-of-26 shots, including 8-of-10 in the final one minute, 15 seconds of the game. The Knights hit on just 3-of-7 free throws.

Taylor Bitzan led B-E with 13 points, while Jake Hintermeister added 11. Brady Sabolik led WCA with 14 points and Logan Paulson and Ross Anderson each had nine points.

B-E 22 28 - 50

WCA 23 23 - 46

TOTALS - B-E - FG - 14-40; FT - 18-26; Three-point FG - 4-19; Rebounds - 34; Turnovers - 8; WCA - FG - 18-51; FT - 3-7; Three-point FG - 7-24; Rebounds - 35; Turnovers - 9

B-E SCORING - Tay. Bitzan - 13; Hintermeister - 11; Darrin Wibstad - 6; James Strese - 6; Kevin Campbell - 6; Kegan Schiele - 6; Michael Schroeder - 2

WCA - Sabolik - 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Paulson - 9 points; Anderson - 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Aaron Wiese - 6 points; Jake Combs - 4 points, 6 rebounds; Dawson Staples - 4 points; Nathan Kaye - 2 steals