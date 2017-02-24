"We moved the ball pretty well," B-E head coach Dick Simpson said. "We got a lead right away and just held it and kept expanding it."

The Chargers worked their way to a 45-28 halftime lead and played even in the second half to win by 17 with a 66-49 final score.

Seniors Kylee Hansen and Kennedy Lund each dropped in 13 points to lead the offense, which shot 23-56 on the game for 41 percent.

For the Owls, Kassandra Algarate had 17 points, while Haley Mattson added 13.

The Chargers (17-8) finish their season tonight, Friday, hosting New York Mills (18-7) at 7:30 in Brandon.

Section seedings are scheduled to be released Saturday morning by 10 a.m.

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 45 21 — 66

HANCOCK 28 21 — 49

B-E TOTALS — FG 23-56; FT 15-21; 39 rebounds, 12 assists, 16 turnovers

STATS — Lund - 13 points, 8 rebounds; Hansen - 13 points, 5 rebounds; Morgan Stelzer - 9 points; Megan Lauthen - 8 points; Shyanna Behrens - 7 points; Lizzy Friedrich - 6 points, 6 rebounds; Carrigan Okerlund - 5 points, 4 assists; Lauren Landowski - 4 points; Emily Bukkila - 1 point.