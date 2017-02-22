Brandon-Evansville was the victim on the Chargers’ home court after a late rally came up short.

The Knights (6-17) led for much of the game until a Kennedy Lund free throw tied things at 61 apiece with less than two minutes left. The Knights responded with a 9-4 run to end a 70-65 win over a 16-8 Chargers team that came in well in front of them in the Section 6A QRF rankings.

“We keep preaching to them that we are a quality team and we can beat quality teams,” WCA head coach Eric Schoenbauer said. “To finally do it, especially going into playoffs, I hope it causes a snowball effect and we can roll with it.”

The Knights controlled almost 30 minutes of this game and had an 11 point second-half lead to show for it. It was still 59-50 with six minutes left when the Chargers went on a 6-0 run after threes from Carrigan Okerlund and Allie Satterlie.

Brandon-Evansville upped its defensive pressure to cause a few turnovers down the stretch, and the Chargers had chances after Lund tied it at 61 but missed her second free throw. Satterlie gathered a rebound off that miss but couldn’t quite convert on two putbacks over the Knights defense.

“This is crazy to us,” WCA junior forward Brianna Kreft said. “Our record doesn’t show how well we’ve been playing these last few games, but we have had a few losses lately that have been hard. This one made up for that.”

Kreft was a big reason for the win. She had a team-high 20 points on 10 made field goals. None were bigger than a fastbreak layup she scored with less than a minute left that gave the Knights a four-point lead.

Schoenbauer called a timeout with his team up two knowing that the Chargers would be pressing in the full court. Kreft broke free down the left sideline on the inbounds and received a long pass in stride before putting it up and in to all but seal the game.

“It was huge,” Schoenbauer said. “We drew it up and thought if we were ball side it would be an easier pass for us. Brianna said she would make it, so she pulled it off. It was awesome.”

Kreft, at 5 feet, 10 inches, and sophomore Ella Van Kempen at 5 feet, 11 inches, form a nice inside punch for the Knights. Van Kempen battled some foul trouble in the first half, but came up big down the stretch with 11 total points.

She had two go-ahead free throws that made it 63-61 late. Then after a Chargers bucket tied it up again, Van Kempen got a loose ball under the basket and put it up and in for a lead the Knights didn’t relinquish again.

“We didn’t defend in the post,” Brandon-Evansville head coach Dick Simpson said. “They hurt us inside a lot. We finally got them tied up and then we had a chance to take a lead, but they came down and scored. West Central played well tonight.”

The Knights shot the ball well at critical times. Senior guard Taylin Schleicher had 12 points, but it was the play of two seventh grade guards that turned the tide in WCA’s favor as Lexi Bright and Kaitlyn Hansen combined for 15 points on five threes.

“I’m so amazed by them,” Kreft said. “They work very hard and they put everything into every game. They’re doing very well.”

Hansen’s two triples came in the first half as she helped the Knights to a 33-28 halftime lead. All three of Bright’s triples came in the second half.

“We tell them it’s 10,000 hours to be a master at anything, and they’ve put a lot of hours in,” Schoenbauer said of his young guards. “They can shoot the ball and stretch out the defense so Brianna and Ella and our posts can work. They were shooting confidently. We’ve been trying to get them to do it all year, and we believe in them shooting the ball.”

Simpson was proud of the way his girls fought back after not getting off to a good start. The Chargers had four players in double figures in Okerlund (18), Lund (13), Satterlie (13) and Morgan Stelzer (12).

“We were down 11 and got back in it,” Simpson said. “Give our kids credit for that. We just got behind early and the biggest thing is we didn’t defend down low very well. We scored tonight. I think they just really played well.”

The Chargers are playing for a home playoff game with two games left at home against Hancock (12-9) and New York Mills (18-6). Brandon-Evansville was seeded fourth in the 6A-South in the QRF coming into the night.

The Knights were seventh in those same section rankings. They have just one game left at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (5-18) on Thursday before entering the playoffs. They hope to play like they did on Tuesday and cause a higher seed some headaches once they get there.

“Those games, if you’re not hitting shots you have to play great defense,” Schoenbauer said. “I hope we can do that and then always play together. If we play within our team, I think we can maybe do some things that would be fun to do.”