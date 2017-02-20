Girls Basketball: Chargers crush Battle Lake

Senior Kennedy Lund finished with 10 points and five rebounds, while junior Allie Satterlie added eight points and six rebounds. Megan Lauthen, a sophomore, also chipped in eight points.

The Battlers (5-18) struggled from the field, shooting 9-for-41 including 3-for-11 from three-point range.

The Chargers shot 23-for-48, 2-for-8 from beyond the arc and 12-for-18 from the free throw line.

The win finishes the B-E Little Eight Conference season with an 8-4 record, which puts them in third behind Underwood (18-6; 11-1 LEC) and Parkers Prairie (18-5; 10-1 LEC).

"We'd like to have won those other games," Chargers head coach Dick Simpson said. "We're 16-7, I shouldn't complain. Parkers and underwood, we lost to both of them. It would've been nice to split with them or something. We came out on the short end on a couple games that could've gone either way."

After Tuesday's game with West Central Area, B-E has just two games left in the regular season. It hosts Hancock on Thursday and New York Mills on Friday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 31 29 — 60

BATTLE LAKE 10 16 — 26

TOTALS — FG — B-E 23-48, BL 9-41; 3PT FG — B-E 2-8, BL 3-11; FT — B-E 12-18, BL 5-9; Rebounds — B-E 31, BL 29

B-E STATS — Shyanna Behrens - 4 points; Morgan Stelzer - 5 points; Kylee Hansen - 4 points, 4 assists; Sara Jacobson - 4 points; Megan Lauthen - 8 points; Carrigan Okerlund - 6 points, 5 steals; Madison Quinn - 4 points; Allie Satterlie - 8 points, 6 rebounds; Lizzy Friedrich - 2 points; Kennedy Lund - 10 points, 5 rebounds; Lauren Landowski - 3 points; Brittany Korkowski - 2 points

BATTLE LAKE SCORING — Lexi Newark 4, Morgan Klintworth 5, Stacy Christiansen 4, Alyssa Evavold 1, Lily Johnson 3, Lauren Minten 3, Allison Marso 6