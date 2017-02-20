Boys basketball: B-E a part of log jam atop LEC after win

The Chargers (14-8, 8-4 Little Eight Conference) won the game at the free throw line, knocking down 23-of-33 shots. The Rockets (4-18, 2-9 LEC) were just 9-of-15 from the stripe.

Underwood scored the first nine points of the game, but the Chargers went on a 19-0 run from there to help take control of the game.

"We were active that stretch defensively and rebounded pretty well," B-E head coach John Holsten said.

The Chargers got 12 points, six rebounds and four steals from freshman forward Tanner Bitzan. Junior forward James Strese added 11 points and five rebounds. Junior point guard Taylor Bitzan finished with 10 points, five boards and three assists, while junior guard Jake Hintermeister added 10 points, as well.

Junior guard Brodey Rocholl had 15 points to lead Underwood. Max Scott, a senior forward, added 10 points for the Rockets.

Brandon-Evansville was one of four teams sitting with eight wins in the LEC after the weekend. Parkers Prairie, Battle Lake and Hillcrest Lutheran Academy were all 8-3 atop the league, one game better in the loss column than the Chargers.

Brandon-Evansville has another chance to take a step in the right direction in its one game this week when the Chargers go to West Central Area (10-9) on Friday night at 7:30.

"We sure want to be playing our best basketball at the end," Holsten said. "I think we have plenty of room for improvement. Sometimes we don't move the ball as quick as we should or box out on rebounds; like most teams, I guess."

B-E 25 31 - 56

UNDERWOOD 18 22 - 40

B-E TOTALS - FG - 15-36; FT - 23-33; Rebounds - 28; Steals - 7; Assists - 8

B-E - Strese - 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist; Taylor Bitzan - 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists; Darrin Wibstad - 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist; Kevin Campbell - 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Keagan Schiele - 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Hintermeister - 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Tanner Bitzan - 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist