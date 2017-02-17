Girls basketball: B-E dominates after slow start

The Chargers (15-7) fell behind 13-7 early but went on a 23-4 run to go into the break up 30-17.

"Kind of a slow start, but then we kind of got rolling," B-E head coach Dick Simpson said. "A lot of kids scored, and we hit 10 threes. That helps."

Twelve Chargers scored in all as Carrigan Okerlund and Shyanna Behrens each led the way with 16. That's a season high for Behrens.

"She had four threes earlier against Rothsay," Simpson said. "She hit four again last night. She can shoot it."

Chargers' junior forward Allie Satterlie added 10 points and seven rebounds, while junior Callie Vold had 14 to lead the Wolverines (5-17). Sophomore Tylaina Issendorf had 12 and eighth grader Reanna Ward added 10 to help CGB.

B-E 30 45 - 75

CGB 17 31 - 48

TOTALS - B-E - FG - 25-58; FT - 15-24; Rebounds - 41; CGB - FG - 17-44; FT - 8-16; Rebounds - 28

B-E - Behrens - 16 points, 4 rebounds; Morgan Stelzer - 4 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Kylee Hansen - 5 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists; Sara Jacobson - 5 points; Emily Bukkila - 3 points; Megan Lauthen - 2 points; Okerlund - 16 points; Madison Quinn - 2 points; Satterlie - 10 points, 7 rebounds; Lizzy Friederich - 4 points; Allison Sturges - 2 points

CGB SCORING - Ward - 10; Lora Botker - 2; Emma Wulff - 2; Kaylee Athey - 4; Vold - 14; Issendorf - 12; Mikaela Bork - 2; Mackenzie Fitzner - 2