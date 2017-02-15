"We made mistakes down the stretch, and they made their shots," Chargers head coach Dick Simpson said. "Too many turnovers in the second half is what hurt us."

With 3 minutes, 40 seconds left in the game, the Chargers (14-7) had a four-point deficit, but WHN started to pull away after that.

The last 14 Warriors (24-0) points were from free throws, including a 10-for-10 stretch to finish the game. They made just 11 field goals (11-35) — seven coming from beyond the arc — while B-E finished 15-37 from the field but was 3-for-8 from the line.

Hannah Gail led the scoring for WHN with 18 points, while Emma Schmidt and Anna Rinke added 12.

For Brandon-Evansville, Kennedy Lund had nine points and six rebounds, Morgan Stelzer had nine points, and Allie Satterlie chipped in seven rebounds.

"They were ranked No. 3 in the state and we proved that we can play with them," said Simpson. "We were able to control the tempo of the game until (we were forced to start fouling)."

The Chargers fall to 14-7 overall and 11-6 in the section heading into Thursday's game against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley. They're on the road Friday for a 7:15 p.m. matchup in Battle Lake.

WHN 18 30 — 48

B-E 15 21 — 36

TOTALS — FG - B-E 15-37, WHN 11-35; FT - B-E 3-8, WHN 19-27; Rebounds - B-E 25, WHN 22; Turnovers - B-E 19, WHN 13

B-E — Kennedy Lund - 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Morgan Stelzer - 9 points; Kylee Hansen - 5 points, 3 assists; Carrigan Okerlund - 5 points, Lizzy Friedrich - 4 points; Allie Satterlie - 2 points, 7 rebounds; Lauren Landowski - 2 points

WHN SCORING — Hannah Gail 18, Emma Schmidt 12, Anna Rinke 12, Haley Johnson 3, Bronna Edwards 3