The junior forward led the Chargers to one of their biggest wins of the season so far by knocking down five threes. He finished with a game-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds as B-E knocked off a now 16-4 Panthers team in a 59-55 contest.

“I think it was just one of those nights,” Strese said. “When I was shooting in warmups, I couldn’t make anything. I’m starting to think whenever I shoot good in warmups, I don’t shoot well in games it seems like. It’s always fun playing here and the more fun it is, the easier it is to play.”

The Chargers (13-8) are looking to build a little momentum coming down the stretch as they prepare for what looks to be a wide open Section 6A playoffs. They have won three straight now, but Tuesday’s victory came against a Parkers Prairie squad that came into the night as the top team in the 6A-South field in the Minnesota-scores.net QRF.

“The biggest thing is it improves our QRF and may move us up to a home game in the playoffs, which is something we want as a goal,” B-E head coach John Holsten said. “From that standpoint it’s absolutely vital to win these games, but secondarily the way the kids hung in there was also very important for this group.”

The Chargers lost five games this season by single digits, but they have closed out two straight against good section opponents in Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (13-6) and the Panthers. Brandon-Evansville did it Tuesday by shooting 46 percent (17-37), including 9-of-16 from three.

The Chargers led 10-4 early before the Panthers rallied to take a 24-21 lead into the break. Senior guard Andrew Johnson paced them with eight of his team-high 14 points in the first 18 minutes, while sophomore forward Travis Yohnke finished with 13 points.

Strese kept the Chargers close during that opening stretch with three of his five threes.

“At halftime, I felt he played his best half,” Holsten said. “Then he topped it. Good for him. I’m glad for him. James is a good basketball player.”

Parkers Prairie played without junior forward Ryan Blake and struggled to get into a rhythm offensively. The Chargers eventually took advantage as Strese, junior guard Jake Hintermeister and junior post Darrin Wibstad all knocked down triples to give them a 45-41 advantage with almost six minutes left.

Wibstad has stepped up this season to provide another consistent scoring threat for B-E. He had 12 Tuesday and scored seven straight points, including his only three of the game, to give the Chargers a 49-42 lead with 4:40 left. They never gave the lead back.

“He comes out every game and gets 10, 15 points a game,” Strese said of Wibstad. “He’s really gotten a lot better. He’s just a real asset to our team having a post that can do multiple things like that. It’s hard to guard that.”

The Panthers cut their deficit to a single possession late, but B-E’s junior point guard Taylor Bitzan sank six straight free throws in the final 70 seconds. Strese went 1-of-2 during that stretch, and freshman forward Tanner Bitzan sank the second of two free throws with almost 10 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

That free throw gave Tanner his only point in the game on a night when just four others scored for B-E. Taylor Bitzan had 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists and Hintermeister added nine points on 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Holsten liked what he got out of his four primary scorers on Tuesday, but lauded the effort of guys like Tanner Bitzan, Michael Schroeder, Kevin Campbell and Keagan Schiele.

“Look at Tanner’s line most games,” Holsten said. “He’s always leading us in rebounds. He’s up there in assists. He knows how to play the game. Kevin makes plays that you don’t see in the scorebook, and he makes them immediately when he comes on the floor. Keagan has a great basketball mind and he’s getting better and better. Michael gave us a couple of great minutes in the first half to give Darrin and James a break.”

The longtime head coach knows good teams have guys who show up in more than just the scoring column.

“We’re going to need to get those eight guys involved in everything we do,” Holsten said. “Everybody has their role. Sometimes that role changes from one game to the next, but for the most part everybody’s role is to rebound and play defense. I think the kids are doing a pretty good job of that.”

Whichever team comes out of the Section 6A tournament is going to need that all-around effort from a lot of guys. Nine different teams between the north and south subsections have at least 12 wins already with more than three weeks left in the regular season.

“I’m excited for it,” Strese said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. A lot of good, close games throughout the entire tournament. I think it’s going to be really fun.”

“Fun for the fans, sure,” Holsten said with a smile. “For the coaches, maybe not so much.”

The Chargers had fun on Tuesday with the outcome turning in their favor. Parkers Prairie and B-E both found out again what many are seeing on a nightly basis among these 6A teams.

“You better bring your ‘A’ game,” Holsten said. “If you don’t bring your ‘A’ game, you’re going to get out of here real early. That wouldn’t be much fun.”

B-E 21 38 - 59

PARKERS PRAIRIE 24 31 - 55

B-E TOTALS - FG - 17-37; Three-point FG - 9-16; FT - 16-23; Assists - 12; Rebounds - 29; Steals - 7; Turnovers - 16

B-E - Strese - 22 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal; Schroeder - 1 assist; Taylor Bitzan - 15 points, 2 assists, 8 rebounds; Wibstad - 12 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Schiele - 1 assist, 2 steals; Hintermeister - 9 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Tanner Bitzan - 1 point, 3 assists, 4 rebounds

PARKERS PRAIRIE SCORING - Johnson - 14; Yonke - 13; Harry Samuelson - 6; Hunter McDaniel - 5; Casey Peterson - 7; Trenton Hamilton - 5; Matt Ferley - 5