Boys basketball: Defense, depth carry B-E past Hillcrest

The Chargers (12-8, 6-4) shot just 31 times from the field but hit on 58 percent of those (19-of-31), including five threes against the 12-6 Comets.

"Their defense is sound," B-E head coach John Holsten said. "It's hard to find good shots, and the kids were patient in looking for them. We had seven kids play, and the lowest point total for any of them was five. That's pretty good. That means you have to guard them all."

Junior point guard Taylor Bitzan had 14 points and five rebounds. James Strese added 11 points and five boards, while Darrin Wibstad and Jake Hintermeister added seven points and Tanner Bitzan had seven points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Chargers held Hillcrest senior guard Kyler Newman to 12 points.

"We played really good team defense, but Jake Hintermeister has to be commended for that," Holsten said. "Jake did a great job defensively."

Senior guard Tommy Thompson led the Comets with 15 points, while senior forward Sean McGuire added 14.

"Their top three players, Tommy Thompson, (Kyler Newman) and Sean McGuire having been starting for the last few years and they're good basketball players," Holsten said. "Our team defense was really good. Until the last couple minutes, we really did a nice job of making them play against a set defense. They couldn't get much in transition and they didn't shoot the ball well. The Hillcrest team we see is a great shooting team and it took them a while to get going. They didn't get going from three until the last two, three minutes and the game was already in hand."

The Chargers hope the win can propel them down the stretch as they try to climb the ladder in the 6A South pecking order. They have another chance on Tuesday with a road game against 16-3 Parkers Prairie.

"There's some really classy teams in both the North and South half," Holsten said of the section. "It's kind of fun, actually."

B-E 29 28 - 57

HILLCREST 19 29 - 48

B-E TOTALS - FG - 19-31; FT - 14-19; Three-point FG - 5-12

B-E - James Strese - 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists; Taylor Bitzan - 14 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist; Wibstad - 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Kevin Campbell - 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Keagan Schiele - 5 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Hintermeister - 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Tanner Bitzan - 7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 5 assists