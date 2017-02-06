Boys Basketball: Complete effort boosts Chargers in win

Junior Darrin Wibstad put up 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Chargers. James Strese added 13 points and seven rebounds, Taylor Bitzan 11 points and nine rebounds and Tanner Bitzan nine points and nine rebounds.

"Kids really moved the ball well," B-E head coach John Holsten said. "We were active defensively. They only scored 11 points in the first half, and the last three were at the buzzer. They were really good at both ends."

The Chargers improve to 10-7 on the season heading into Tuesday's game against Hancock.

B-E 31 34 — 65

ROTHSAY 11 26 — 37

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE TOTALS — FG - 21-52; 3PT FG 9-20; FT 14-19; 38 rebounds, 17 assists, 7 steals, 8 turnovers

INDIVIDUALS — Darrin Wibstad - 18 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; James Strese - 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Taylor Bitzan - 11 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal; Tanner Bitzan - 9 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Jake Hintermeister - 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Keagan Schiele - 3 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound; Sam Fuller - 2 points, 2 rebounds; Marshall Riedel - 2 points, 2 rebounds; Kevin Campbell - 2 steals, 2 assists; Eli Anderson - 2 points, Michael Schroeder - 1 rebound; Brandon Merritt - 1 assist; Andrew Johnson - 1 assist