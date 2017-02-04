Elite company: Simpson becomes fifth to win 600 games

Just four Minnesota girls basketball coaches had reached 600 wins in their high school coaching careers. On Friday night, Simpson became the fifth. He joins Randy Myhre of Barnum, Ron Gunderson of New Prague, Myron Glass of Rochester Lourdes and Mike Dreier of New London-Spicer as the only coaches to reach the milestone. Dreier has more than 875 wins, while Glass ended his career in 2014 with 719 victories.

“It means I’ve been around a long time,” Simpson said with a chuckle on Saturday morning. “I can still remember trying to get number one back in 1976. That shows you how far back I started. I’ve had good players with good attitudes. That’s the number one thing.”

Simpson took over his first program with the Barrett Lakers in 1976. He came to Brandon in 1983 and took over the girls program in 1985. He’s found a home here with the Chargers.

Simpson and his staff consistently find ways to put together competitive teams. He’s guided two of those to the state tournament in 1999 and 2000, winning the Class A championship in 1999.

“I think the main thing is we’ve been able to communicate with the kids as to what their role is and we’re honest with them,” Simpson said. “They seem to have accepted that. I’m sure there’s been kids who felt they should have played more, but I think just communication and honestly with where they stand, they’ve accepted that for the most part.”

Simpson has found a way to keep kids interested in playing basketball and has seldom run into a participation problem that some small schools face. He says support has always been good from the parents and the community of Brandon-Evansville.

“We’ve usually had pretty good numbers,” Simpson said. “It’s about players. If you don’t have them, you’re not going to win. I think we’ve had some kids that just like to play.”

Now in his 38th season as a head coach, Simpson has amassed a 600-312 record. That .657 winning percentage has come with a demeanor that is much more about communicating with players than shouting from the sidelines.

“I know when I played how I liked to be coached,” Simpson said. “I think that’s the way I coach.”

The win on Friday came with the Chargers methodically pulling away in the second half. They led 25-21 at the break against the Raiders (6-13), but 11 threes propelled B-E to the win.

Senior guard Carrigan Okerlund had four of those threes on her way to 14 points. Kylee Hansen had three triples, while Morgan Stelzer and Allie Satterlie each had two. Satterlie had 10 points and eight rebounds on the night.

“Lake park has been down the last couple years,” Simpson said. “They’ve won six games now and they were playing pretty well in the first half. The second half, we kind of tightened it up defensively. They couldn’t really get anything for good looks. Then we had a couple spurts where we hit a couple threes.”

It was a memorable win for Simpson, but he says he’s already looking ahead and trying to figure out the best way to get win number 601. The Chargers host conference and section rival Parkers Prairie (15-2, 8-0 LEC) in a big game on Monday night at 7:30.

Simpson has no plans to slow down. He’s ready to go after more wins after joining some elite company with number 600.

“I told (the players) this isn’t about me. I didn’t make one basket in all those wins, but I didn’t miss any free throws or have any turnovers either,” Simpson said with a laugh. “When I don’t want to go to practice anymore, I’ll quit. I don’t know how to do anything else, so I might as well do this.”

B-E 25 35 - 60

LP-A 21 15 - 36

TOTALS - B-E - FG - 19-61; FT - 11-18; Rebounds - 31; LP-A - FG - 12-37; FT - 8-15; Rebounds - 21

B-E - Stelzer - 7 points; Hansen - 9 points; Emily Bukkila - 1 point; Megan Lauthen - 6 points; Okerlund - 14 points; Madison Quinn - 2 points; Satterlie - 10 points, 8 rebounds; Lizzy Friedrich - 1 point; Kennedy Lund - 9 points, 6 rebounds; Brittany Korkowski - 1 point

LP-A SCORING - Maria Schauer - 7; Carlie Ecker - 3; Grace Bowers - 9; Jayda Swegarden - 2; Kay Pederson - 3; Sam Dahlgren - 2; Brianne Huesman - 2; Kailee Lefebvre - 8