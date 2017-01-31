Boys Basketball: Chargers crush CGB

Taylor Bitzan (19), Darrin Wibstad (15), Tanner Bitzan (12) and Keagan Schiele (10) all reached double figures for the Chargers, who improve to 8-7 with the win.

"(Taylor Bitzan) was really effective driving to the basket," head coach John Holsten said, adding that a couple of three-pointers helped to open up lanes to the hoop for Bitzan.

Wibstad hauled down nine rebounds, while Taylor Bitzan had seven assists.

B-E shot 26-49 from the field, including 4-13 from beyond the arc.

The Chargers held a 39-29 lead at the half, but they weren't done there. They had their best half of the season on both ends of the floor in the second half, Holsten said.

Senior Lukas Adelman had 26 points for the Wolverines (3-10), but just six of them came in the second half.

"He picked up a couple quick fouls in the second half and it seemed to take away some of his aggressiveness," Holsten said of Adelman.

The 74-48 final score handed the Wolverines their sixth straight loss.

The Chargers are on the road for a 7:15 game tonight, Tuesday, in Ashby.

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 39 35 — 74

CLINTON-GRACEVILLE-BEARDSLEY 29 19 — 48

B-E TOTALS — FG - 26-49; 3PT FG - 4-13; FT - 18-25; 32 rebounds; 7 steals; 19 assists

INDIVIDUALS — Taylor Bitzan - 19 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Darrin Wibstad - 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Tanner Bitzan - 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Keagan Schiele - 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists; James Strese - 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Kevin Campbell - 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Michael Schroeder - 4 points, 1 rebound; Eli Anderson - 2 points; Brandon Merritt - 1 point, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Jake Hintermeister - 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Andrew Johnson - 1 rebound