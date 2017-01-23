"We got off to a good start," B-E head coach John Holsten said of the overtime win. "(Darrin) Wibstad had a three and a two in the first two possessions, so he got us off to a good start."

Wibstad scored seven of his 11 points in the overtime period to give the Chargers all the offense they would need.

Jake Hintermeister (20), Taylor Bitzan (16), Tanner Bitzan (14) and Wibstad (11) each entered double-digit scoring for Brandon-Evansville. Both Bitzans had double-doubles, with Tanner corralling 14 rebounds and Taylor adding 11.

The Chargers had a 24-19 lead at the half, but New York Mills outscored them 30-25 in the second half to tie the game at 59 apiece at the end of regulation.

Hintermeister scored 17 of his 20 points after the first half.

"New York Mills was ahead of us in the QRF, so it was a big win for us," said Holsten.

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 24 25 18 - 67

NEW YORK MILLS 19 30 4 - 53

B-E TOTALS - FG - 21-65; 3PT FG - 7-17; FT - 18-24; 43 rebounds; 15 steals; 8 assists; 20 turnovers

INDIVIDUALS - Jake Hintermeister - 20 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Taylor Bitzan - 16 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Tanner Bitzan - 14 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Darrin Wibstad - 11 points, 7 rebounds; James Strese - 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist; Keagan Schiele - 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Kevin Campbell - 1 rebound, 2 steals.