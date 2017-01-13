Boys basketball: Panthers secure win late over B-E

The two Section 6A and Little Eight Conference teams were tied at 27 at the break.

"Early in the second half, (Travis) Yahnke got going around the basket and they hit a few threes," B-E head coach John Holsten said. "We got within one possession in the end, but they knocked down their free throws."

The Panthers (9-1, 4-1 LEC) were 9-of-9 from the charity stripe down the stretch and 12-of-13 overall. Yohnke finished with 19 points and junior forward Ryan Blake added 13. Taylor Bitzan had 17 points and five rebounds for the Chargers (5-5, 1-3 LEC), while junior post Darrin Wibstad had a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds.

"Darrin had a great game," Holsten said. "He was good around the basket at both ends. He moved the ball well when he got it. Yahnke is a good player and he battled him every possession."

The Panthers haven't lost since Dec. 13 when they fell in an 82-76 game to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (8-0). The Comets are the only unbeaten team in the LEC at 4-0, with Parkers Prairie tying them in the win column right now atop the league.

"They're athletic," Holsten said of the Panthers. "They play the game the right way and know how to attack you and know how to defend you."

Brandon-Evansville has lost five of six games after a 4-0 start. Three of those came against Ortonville (8-2), Hillcrest and now the Panthers, three teams with a combined 25-3 record.

"There's no reason to panic here," Holsten said. "We're fine. I think we've proven we can play with these good teams."

PARKERS PRAIRIE 27 35 - 62

B-E 27 30 - 57

TOTALS - B-E - FG - 22-52; Three-point FG - 5-22; FT - 8-11; Rebounds - 35; Turnovers - 14; Parkers Prairie - FG - 22-53; Three-point FG - 6-21; FT - 12-13

B-E - James Strese - 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists; Taylor Bitzan - 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists; Wibstad - 19 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals; Kevin Campbell - 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Keagan Schiele - 1 rebound; Jake Hintermeister - 3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists; Tanner Bitzan - 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists

PARKERS PRAIRIE LEADERS - Yohnke - 19 points; Blake - 13 points