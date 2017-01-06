Boys basketball: Chargers fall to undefeated Hillcrest

"They haven't lost a game yet this year, and they only lost one last year," B-E head coach John Holsten said of the 6-0 Comets squad. "They're experienced, and they know how to win."

Hillcrest opened the game with a 13-3 run, forcing the Chargers (5-4) to play catch-up the rest of the way. Brandon-Evansville worked its way back to a 23-20 deficit at the half.

"Our kids kept hanging in there," said Holsten.

The Comets scored the first two baskets of the second half, and the Chargers couldn't recover. They hit a three-pointer, but got stuck at 23 points while Hillcrest extended its lead.

Newman was 9-10 from the field on the game and added five assists. Junior Collin Erickson added 12 points, while Tommy Thompson added seven points, five rebounds and five assists.

Junior Taylor Bitzan led the Chargers scoring with 15 points and added five rebounds and five assists, while James Strese tallied 11 points, five rebounds and a steal. Jake Hintermeister had 11 points, three steals and three assists.

As a team, Brandon-Evansville shot 31 percent (15-48), compared to the Comets' 50 percent (22-44), from the field.

HLA 23 36 — 59

B-E 20 26 — 46

B-E TOTALS— FG - 15-48; FT - 11-17; 23 rebounds, 10 assists, 12 steals.

INDIVIDUALS — Taylor Bitzan - 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; James Strese - 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Jake Hintermeister 11 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals, 3 assists; Darrin Wibstad - 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Tanner Bitzan - 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Kevin Campbell - 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Keagan Schiele - 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists.